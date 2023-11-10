Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AtkinsRéalis (SNCAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 1:51 PM ETSNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF), ATRL:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.03K Followers

AtkinsRéalis (OTCPK:SNCAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ian Edwards - President & CEO

Jeff Bell - EVP & CFO

Denis Jasmin - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Capital Markets

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Devin Dodge - BMO Capital Markets

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning and welcome to AtkinsRéalis’ Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Denis Jasmin

Thank you, Aria. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. For those dialing in, we invite you to view the slide presentation that we have posted in the Investors section of our website, which we will refer to during this call. Today's call is also webcast. With me today are Ian Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Bell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to ask everyone to limit themselves to one or two questions to ensure that all analyses have an opportunity to participate. You are welcome to return to the queue for any follow-up questions.

I would like to draw your attention to Slide 2. Comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information. This information, by its nature, is subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and as such, actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For further information on these assumptions, risks and uncertainties, please consult the company's relevant filings on SEDAR+. These documents are also available on our website. Also, during the call, we may refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Reconciliations of these amounts to the corresponding IFRS financial measures are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SNCAF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNCAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.