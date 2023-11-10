SCStock

The Information Technology sector has reasserted itself as the top sector so far this year. That leaves regional ETFs with scant exposure to tech-related stocks in a bad spot when it comes to 2023 returns. Such is the case for the iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Nevertheless, I reiterate a buy rating on this cheap, high-yielding ETF.

Tech Leads, Cyclical Sectors & Defensives Lag

Koyfin Charts

For background and according to the issuer, EWQ seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of French equities. It offers exposure to large and mid-sized companies in France and provides targeted access to approximately 85% of the French stock market. The fund's performance is measured against its benchmark, the MSCI France Index, and it invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors while investing in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

EWQ is a mid-sized fund with $860 million in assets under management and it pays a 2.6% dividend yield, about a full percentage point above the payout rate on the S&P 500. Momentum has been decent lately, per Seeking Alpha's ETF Grades, and I will outline important price points to monitor as we progress through a bullish stretch of the calendar.

The fund's 0.53% annual expense ratio is about half a percentage point above what you could pay on broader non-US funds, so the expense rating is not very strong. Liquidity is robust with EWQ - its 90-day average volume is more than 500k shares while the ETF's 30-day median bid/ask spread is very tight at just three basis points. Finally, EWQ is in the middle of the road when it comes to risk and volatility.

Digging into the allocation, the France ETF is primarily a large-cap portfolio with just 8% allocated to mid-caps. A plurality of its holdings is considered in the Growth Style, but there remains decent style diversification with ample amounts in both Value and Blend.

With a price-to-earnings ratio barely above 12 and a low price-to-sales ratio, there is a value case ongoing here. Moreover, long-term earnings growth is solid, leading to a PEG ratio on EWQ barely above 1.0 - quite the value.

EWQ: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Investors in the fund also get a healthy amount of sector diversification. The cyclical Industrials sector is the biggest weight, but there are also defensive Consumer Staples and Health Care holdings. Tech and tech-related areas are small in EWQ, so a key risk is if the US mega-caps and Magnificent Seven continue to greatly outpace the global equity market.

One risk to bear in mind, though, is that the top two positions comprise about 20% of the portfolio while the top 10 assets account for 57% - so there is single-stock concentration risk.

EWQ: ETF Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, EWQ tends to rally from mid-November through year-end, but gains have historically stalled during the first two-and-a-half months of the new year, according to data from Equity Clock.

EWQ: Bullish Seasonal Trends Through Year-End

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

EWQ broke down under a key support area I highlighted back in August. That is undoubtedly a bearish sign but notice in the chart below that there has been an upside breakout in the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the graph. Technicians often argue that trend changes in momentum can precede price moves. So, the implication here is that EWQ's share price should turn higher. Unfortunately, I do not see imminent signs of that - so long as the ETF is below the $36 to $37 range.

A rally through that zone, along with a jump above the long-term 200-day moving average would be bullish. For now, with the ETF under a pair of significant resistance levels, it's hard to be excited about EWQ when assessing the charts and momentum. There is also a high amount of volume by price in the $37 to $40 area - another problematic point for the France equity bulls. Still, key support is seen in the low $30s, so a long play with a stop under $32 could work.

Overall, I reiterate my technical thesis from Q3 - I would like to see the ETF rally to new all-time highs above the 2021 peak. Should that transpire, then a long-term overweight position would make sense.

EWQ: Shares Under An Important Congestion Zone, RSI Breakout Offers Hope

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my buy rating on EWQ. The chart and momentum situations continue to appear dicey, but the fund's valuation remains attractive.