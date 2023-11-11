Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Plug Power: Heading Into The Abyss - Now A Penny Stock

Nov. 11, 2023 8:30 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)NEE3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research

Summary

  • Plug Power Inc. released a disappointing Q3 earnings report, causing its stock to drop into penny stock status. It has again overpromised and underdelivered.
  • The company stressed significant challenges in hydrogen availability. The company needs to focus more on execution and less on excuses.
  • Plug Power's balance sheet took a substantial hit, burning through $400M of cash and indicating a need for urgent financing. With interest rates elevated, it doesn't look good for PLUG.
  • I explain why buyers never stood a chance, as PLUG is already in a long-term downtrend. Never go against the long-term bias.
  • I argue why short-covering should be expected, as astute short sellers could use the steep plunge to cover. Bagholders should consider using the next bear market rally to get out once and for all.
Businessman

D-Keine

Green hydrogen company Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) released its third-quarter or FQ3 earnings this week. Are there any surprises with its underperformance and management's attempt to explain it? I've covered PLUG several times, arguing why investors must be wary

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.41K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Today, 8:51 AM
Comments (3.53K)
JR - Longs really don't have to wait for a Bear Rally. Tax loss selling encourages Longs to sell at the lowest price possible, so no need to wait for a rally.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.95K)
Definitely. Far past the time to UNPLUG FROM PLUG!
V
Victor A1382
Today, 8:33 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (35)
The moment you lose trust in the management is game over!
