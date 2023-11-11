Plug Power: Heading Into The Abyss - Now A Penny Stock
Summary
- Plug Power Inc. released a disappointing Q3 earnings report, causing its stock to drop into penny stock status. It has again overpromised and underdelivered.
- The company stressed significant challenges in hydrogen availability. The company needs to focus more on execution and less on excuses.
- Plug Power's balance sheet took a substantial hit, burning through $400M of cash and indicating a need for urgent financing. With interest rates elevated, it doesn't look good for PLUG.
- I explain why buyers never stood a chance, as PLUG is already in a long-term downtrend. Never go against the long-term bias.
- I argue why short-covering should be expected, as astute short sellers could use the steep plunge to cover. Bagholders should consider using the next bear market rally to get out once and for all.
Green hydrogen company Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) released its third-quarter or FQ3 earnings this week. Are there any surprises with its underperformance and management's attempt to explain it? I've covered PLUG several times, arguing why investors must be wary of the company's track record in overpromising and underdelivering.
Moreover, Plug Power's Q3 release came just one month after its investor update in October. Investors should recall that Plug Power telegraphed a $6B revenue outlook by 2027 with a gross profit margin of about 31.7%. In addition, the company maintained its $20B revenue target by 2030, which led to a momentary surge in its shares from its October lows.
However, astute investors who didn't buy the company's confidence likely cut their losses or sold the surge, as PLUG is now officially a penny stock (under $5) following its post-earnings hammering.
The battering is well-deserved, reminding the bulls trying to catch PLUG's falling knife that they should have given up many moons ago. Some investors could question whether I have shares in a renewable energy stock. I do, but not through highly speculative, unprofitable, and cash-burning companies like PLUG. I decided to invest in market leader NextEra Energy (NEE) as my primary exposure to renewable energy plays, but not solely focusing on green hydrogen.
It's important to consider that long-duration plays like green hydrogen have such immense execution risks as the thesis on Plug Power's ability to scale its strategy has not been proven. While the company has demonstrated progress in material handling for its fuel cell solutions, the performance in Q3 was nothing short of terrible.
Accordingly, Plug Power reported revenue growth of just 5.3% YoY. The company stressed it faced significant challenges in hydrogen availability, leading to downtimes and "temporary outages across the hydrogen network caused significant problems." In addition, it highlighted a surge in hydrogen prices that elevated its cost of production. However, Plug Power indicated that the situation has largely "stabilized, and many planned outages have diminished."
Management indicated that such unexpected challenges should be mitigated as it brings its own production capacity online. These include the resumption of its Tennessee plant and Georgia facility by the end of 2023.
However, given the post-earnings hammering, I assessed that significant damage had been inflicted on investor confidence. Why? The company's balance sheet also took a substantial hit in Q3, burning through about $400M of cash. As such, Plug Power is left with just $550M in unrestricted cash and short-term securities on its balance sheet, indicating an urgent need for financing can no longer be delayed.
The company highlighted that it's still considering the most appropriate financing options to go ahead, as it "received multiple expressions of interest from potential funding sources with various terms." Management stressed that it "expects to make decisions on funding sources in the near term." However, investors are likely not convinced about a constructive deal structure in the current high-interest rate environment.
With Plug Power not expected to reach free cash flow profitability through FY27, the execution risks on its investment thesis have increased substantially with Q3's terrible performance. Investors are urged to consider carefully why they continue to see merit in Plug Power's recovery thesis, worsened by its unenviable record of underperformance (corroborated by Seeking Alpha's Quant "D+" earnings revisions grade).
PLUG has been a nightmare for investors since 2021, as it topped out resoundingly. In addition, once PLUG fell below its February 2023 highs, it also lost its pivotal 200-week moving average. Corroborated by PLUG's lower highs and lower lows market structure, PLUG is clearly in a medium- and long-term downtrend.
Astute short-sellers likely used a resistance re-test against its 50-week moving average or MA (blue line) to reload their shorts. As such, I believe the steep selloff post-earnings should allow them to cover. Therefore, a potential short-covering rally could follow, but not one PLUG holders should consider following and buying.
I assessed that PLUG is a bottomless pit, with a further drop into the abyss increasingly likely. Investors should use the next bear market rally to sell most or all of their positions. It's time to consider moving on from PLUG once and for all.
Rating: Maintain Hold
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
