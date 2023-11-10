Federal Reserve Watch: Quantitative Tightening Continues

uschools

The Federal Reserve is now in its twentieth month of quantitative tightening.

Who, at the start of this period, would have believed that the Fed would stick by its game plan for such a long period of time?

Well, it has stuck by its guns and appears to be ready to continue the program for many more months.

During these twenty months, the Federal Reserve has overseen a reduction in its portfolio of securities bought outright by $1,052.3 billion, or, not quite $1.1 trillion.

At the time the reduction began, on March 16, 2022, the securities portfolio totaled $8,490.5 billion, or just under $8.5 trillion.

Here is the picture of the Fed's securities held outright.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

If one includes the accounting changes associated with the portfolio, the accounting for unamortized premiums on securities held outright and unamortized discounts on securities held outright, the total reduction in the Fed's balance sheet due to the reduction of the securities portfolio has been $1,220.6 billion, or $1.2 trillion.

This reduction in the securities portfolio has been smooth with little or no disruptions to the financial markets.

A good job, well done!

One of the reasons for this smooth performance is the way that the Fed has relied on its trading desk to handle the short-term needs of commercial banks to make this transition.

The Fed relied on the commercial bank use of reverse repurchase agreements to help them manage their short-term money market needs given the pressure of the continued reduction in the Fed's securities portfolio.

These reverse repurchase agreements allowed commercial banks to sell government securities to the Fed under an agreement that they would repurchase the securities after a day or two or three.

Thus, commercial banks could obtain short-term monies to fulfill their liquidity needs, but then reverse the transaction in a very short time.

Here is a picture of the use of reverse repurchase agreements during the time of the Fed's quantitative tightening.

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (Federal Reserve)

Obviously, reverse repurchase agreements were being used in large numbers before the quantitative tightening period began.

But, we can see that with the start of the period of quantitative tightening, the amount of reverse "repos" rose.

This rise, one can argue, allowed the banking system to adjust to the Fed's efforts at quantitative tightening and the Fed's efforts to raise its policy rate of interest.

The use of reverse "repos" continued over into the 2023 new year when it appears as if there is a little drop-off.

But, then we get into March 2023 and the Fed faced the failure of a couple of commercial banks.

The use of reverse "repos" rose, but then the Federal Reserve did something else. It went to its lending window to assist the banking system through the resolution of these bank failures.

Bank Term Funding Program (Federal Reserve)

This protected the commercial banking system from the bank failures that were happening and helped provide liquidity to the banking system to help them get through the following months.

As can be seen from the previous chart on reverse "repo" lending, the commercial banking system made use of these funds to provide the liquidity to get through the continued need to adjust to the monetary tightening.

Since March 16, 2022, the use of reverse repurchase agreements has declined by $520.7 billion. Federal Reserve loans are "up" by $127.7 billion.

Overall, these efforts to smooth out the transition of the commercial banking system were very successful.

Let's take a look at the reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks. This account, in a general way, gives us a picture of the "excess reserves" of the commercial banking system.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

One can easily see the drop in "excess reserves" that took place early in the period. Note that from about October 2022 and March 2023, these excess reserves were very stable.

This points to the fact that the Federal Reserve was overseeing a reduction in its securities portfolio, while at the same time tightening up in the money markets so as to support its rising policy rate of interest.

Then the bank failures hit in March 2023 and the "excess reserves" in the banking system rose as the Fed, as described above, worked to make sure that the application of the quantitative tightening proceeded smoothly.

And, it did.

So far, so good.

One other thing to mention...the progress of the M2 money stock.

M2 Money Stock (weekly) (Federal Reserve)

One can see that the M2 money stock has been declining since early on in the move to quantitative tightening.

This chart seems to confirm that the trend has continued up through the latest data.

These data are well worth watching. The question is whether or not these data really represent a "tightening" up of the money stock, or is the money stock now just getting back to a level not inconsistent with its level when the Federal Reserve was pumping lots and lots of money into the economy to fight the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent recession.

This, I believe, is a big unknown right now.

Furthermore, I have discussed the performance of the velocity of circulation of the M2 money stock. The velocity of the M2 money stock has been rising in recent quarters as the quantity of the M2 money stock has declined.

This has all been a part of the strength of economic growth in the U.S. this year.

Again, the future performance of these variables is unknown at the current time.

Bottom line:

Federal Reserve continues to follow its policy of quantitative easing and says it will keep on for an extended period;

Federal Reserve says the future of its policy rate of interest is unknown and that another increase in the policy rate of interest has not been ruled out.