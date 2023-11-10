Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allianz SE (ALIZF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 2:37 PM ETAllianz SE (ALIZF), ALIZY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.03K Followers

Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Oliver Schmidt - Head of Investor Relations

Giulio Terzariol - Chief Financial Officer

Claire-Marie Coste-Lepoutre - CFO elect

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous Research

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

Andrew Sinclair - Bank of America

William Hawkins - KBW

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Iain Pearce - Exane BNP Paribas

Michael Huttner - Berenberg

Oliver Schmidt

Good afternoon and the welcome to the Allianz Conference Call and financial Results of the Third Quarter 20203. As always, let me do the housekeeping first and remind you that this conference call is being streamed live on Allianz.com and YouTube. And that a recording will be made available shortly after the call.

If you want to ask a question after the presentation and you join us by a web call, please click on the talk request button at the upper right-hand side of your screen. If you join us via telephone please press star 5.

Today's call will be conducted by our CFO, Giulio Terzariol and our CFO elect Claire-Marie Coste-Lepoutre.

That's all from my side for now and with that, I turn the call over to Giulio.

Giulio Terzariol

Thank you, Oliver, and good afternoon and good morning to everybody. Welcome to the call for the third quarter results, of Allianz Group. As always, I will start with the nine months view and then Claire-Marie will lead you through the rest of the presentation.

So, if we move to Page 3, you can see there for the nine months, we have a very strong set of results. When you look at the revenue, the revenues are 7% and that's driven by the Property-Casualty segment and also by the Life segment in Asset Management we see a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ALIZF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALIZF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.