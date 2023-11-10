Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNNEF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 2:42 PM ETCanacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF), CNE:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.03K Followers

Canacol Energy Ltd. (OTCQX:CNNEF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carolina Orozco - Vice President of Investor Relations

Charle Gamba - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jason Bednar - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Oriana Covault - Balanz Capital

Mark Higley - Blue Abyss

Kevin Salzberg - Ninety One Asset Management

Alvin Lim - Morgan Stanley

Josef Schachter - Schachter Energy Research

Till Moes - Schroders

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Canacol Energy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Carolina Orozco, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Carolina Orozco

Good morning and welcome to Canacol's third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. This is Carolina Orozco, Vice President of Investor Relations. I am with Mr. Charle Gamba, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Jason Bednar, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, it's important to mention that the comments on this call by Canacol's senior management can include projections of the corporation's future performance. These projections neither constitute any commitment as to future results nor take into account risks or uncertainties that could materialize. As a result, Canacol assumes no responsibility in the event that future results are different from the projections shared on this conference call. Please note that all finance figures on this call are denominated in U.S. dollars. We will begin the presentation with our President and CEO, Mr. Charle Gamba, who will summarize highlights from our third quarter results. Mr. Jason Bednar, our CFO, will then discuss financial highlights. Mr. Gamba will close with a discussion of the corporation's outlook for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. At the end, we will have a Q&A session.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CNNEF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNNEF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.