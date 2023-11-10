Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 2:45 PM ETShattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK)
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Conor Richardson – Vice President-Investor Relations

Taylor Schreiber – Scientific Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Lini Pandite – Chief Medical Officer

Andrew Neill – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Miller – Evercore ISI

Joe Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright

Marc Frahm – TD Cowen

Yigal Nochomovitz – Citi

Gil Blum – Needham & Company

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Shattuck Labs Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Conor Richardson, Vice President of Investor Relations at Shattuck Labs. Conor, please go ahead.

Conor Richardson

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Shattuck Labs conference call regarding our third quarter 2023 financial results and recent business updates. The press release reporting our financial results was issued pre-market this morning and can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, shattucklabs.com.

During this morning’s call, the Shattuck leadership team will provide a business overview of the third quarter 2023, including clinical development updates. Speaking on today’s call will be our Chief Executive Officer and Scientific Co-Founder, Dr. Taylor Schreiber; our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lini Pandite; and our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Andrew Neill. We will then open the call for questions following our prepared remarks.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's webcast contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements represent management's judgment as of today and may involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ

