Realty Income: Firing On All Cylinders (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 10, 2023 3:46 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)
Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • The $9.3B acquisition of Spirit Realty Capital will diversify Realty Income's revenue streams and improve its overall diversification.
  • The deal is expected to be accretive to AFFO, and Realty Income has raised its guidance for AFFO and NFFO.
  • Realty Income shares are cheap at about 12X NFFO. Dividend investors get a 6.1% dividend yield here.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) presented better-than-expected third quarter earnings this week, and the real estate investment trust ("REIT") also announced a major transaction at the end of October: Realty Income announced the acquisition of

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Comments (1)

Today, 4:11 PM
Comments (694)
“Another risk more unique to Realty Income is that the REIT has become so big that it can only meaningfully grow through acquisitions… which may result in Realty Income overpaying for acquisitions.”. You are absolutely correct. I own O but have been thinking that when your this big growth you gets harder ti achieve. Also I think that O convenience store assets will be at risk with the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. I scaling out of O when the opportunities present themselves.
