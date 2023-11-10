Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital Vs. OFS Capital: 2 Fat Yields, The BDC Giant Vs. A Minnow

Nov. 10, 2023 4:04 PM ETAres Capital (ARCC), OFS2 Comments
Summary

  • Ares Capital currently offers a forward dividend yield that's roughly 343 basis points lower than OFS Capital.
  • Whilst OFS is currently trading at a 20% discount to NAV per share versus an ARCC premium of 2.5%, OFS has seen this figure decline for six consecutive quarters.
  • Total investments on non-accrual status for OFS at the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter is 6.1x higher than ARCC.

Sketch of Brooklyn Bridge, viewed from Manhattan

ninikas/iStock via Getty Images

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) at $11.11 billion is the largest business development company by market cap, OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) at $140.7 million is one of the smallest. If income is the prize, which is the better buy? New

This article was written by

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

w
wwn2001
Today, 4:17 PM
Higher return, higher risk. I own ARCC and sleep well at night.
Today, 4:21 PM
@wwn2001 100% right. Can’t beat SWAN stocks.
