Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has been on the move lately. Many are surprised given the timid guidance, but they should not be. What the skeptics do not see and what the markets see are AMD's revised prospects in the data center. The Company has been in a strong share gain mode in CPUs and for the first time, in Beyond The Hype's estimation, is about to launch a data center GPU that beats NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA) top-of-the-line GPU H100. While data center CPUs will be the main revenue driver for AMD through 2025, investors are starting to bet on explosive growth for GPU products.

The base technology of MI300 provides for 4 banks of functionality with each bank being a GPU block or a CPU block or a dummy. AMD can theoretically deliver about a dozen variations of this product should there be sufficient customer interest in any of the variations. Some possible GPU/CPU/Blank combinations include 4/0/0, 3/1/0, 2/2/0, 1/3/0, 2/0/1, 0/2/1, etc. It is important to note that neither Intel Corporation (INTC) nor Nvidia have such a flexible architecture - something that can be adapted to many applications. This is the advantage of AMD's chiplet partitioning coupled with Infinity architecture. Nvidia's much-touted Grace is neither this flexible nor is it likely to deliver this level of performance.

Based on its chiplet technology, AMD provided information on 2 product variations - MI300A (3 banks of GPU, one bank of CPU) and MI300X (4 banks of GPUs). The MI300A product was designed primarily for the El Capitan supercomputer project and began sampling in Q2. AMD's management mentioned that the production ramp began in Q4. While initial production of this product is likely to be dedicated to El Capitan, several other HPC and possibly AI customers will use this product in the future.

The MI300X product, which is what many investors are excited about, is an all-GPU chip targeted mainly at AI applications. By packing 4 banks of GPUs and 192GB of HBM3.0 memory into a single package, AMD can deliver substantially more memory than Nvidia H100's 80GB, and that too with about 1.6x the bandwidth. Memory capacity and bandwidth are very important for AI applications and MI300X can fit much larger models than H100. AMD demonstrated a 40 billion parameter Hugging Face Falcon-40B model running on a single MI300X GPU. AMD noted that this is the first time a model this large has been run on a single GPU. This memory capability is a major differentiator as it will take time for Nvidia to match, which is unlikely without a product refresh.

The skeptics likely do not comprehend the importance of this feature set, but LLMs are notoriously memory intensive, and until Nvidia offers a comparable solution, AMD has a decisive edge. While this capability is useful in both inference and training, AMD's initial deployment of MI300X will be skewed toward inference. AMD has not shared much performance data, but AMD did share an extremely important performance slide, which was likely underappreciated by the skeptics (image below).

MI300 shown deliver 2x inference performance of H100 (AMD)

Investors who realize the import of this slide can see that MI300X is likely a game changer. Assuming the scale is anywhere close to accurate, what this slide shows is that, in a select group of applications, one needs half as many MI300Xs as Nvidia H100s to do an equal amount of work. Or, alternatively, MI300X has about 2X the inference performance of Nvidia H100! Given that not many investors give AMD a chance of even being competitive, this would be shocking to many investors if true. Historically, under Lisa Su, AMD's performance claims have been close to reality and there is little reason to suspect the graphic. At the minimum, there is a class of LLM inference applications where MI300's advantage over H100 will be meaningful.

The TCO implications of the above slide are also stark. Once MI300X becomes available, CSPs will be hard-pressed to not adopt AMD solutions (likely subject to qualification and supply limitations). Given the huge amount of AI business at Nvidia, there is no immediate threat to the Nvidia franchise, but assuming the claim holds, AMD will get its share of the inference market. And, that share will grow rapidly. Once MI300X volume ramps meaningfully, Nvidia would have to massively drop H100 family prices to be competitive.

In addition to having good chips and software, AMD also needs to enable a system-level platform for customers to easily adopt MI300X in high-volume applications. AMD, unlike Nvidia, has resorted to a standards-based server platform (image below) for this enablement. Slowly but surely AMD's GPU infrastructure is falling in place based on open-source principles and public standards. Once enabled, this will become a strong selling point for AMD, as customers do not need to pay the Nvidia tax for proprietary software and infrastructure. Once again, the amount of memory offered with this solution is humongous compared to the Nvidia alternative.

AMD 8xMI300 platform (AMD)

Evidence already indicates that Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) are early users of the MI300 family of products. While questions about AMD's software capabilities will remain until AMD starts getting design wins and GPU volumes ramp, the public endorsements from Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle bode well for the future.

The market hasn't realized it yet, but it appears that AMD is set to massively over-deliver performance expectations with the MI300 family. Especially the MI300X appears to be a beast with inference. It is also likely to be strong in training, but training is a system-level problem that requires stringing together thousands, if not tens of thousands, of GPUs, and it may take some time before AMD has the technical prowess to penetrate that application meaningfully.

AMD's prospects become very rosy starting next year. Based on AMD's demonstrated strength in supercomputer and inference applications, it seems likely that AMD's MI300 revenues will ramp up very rapidly in 2024. While Lisa Su has said "$2B+" in sales for 2024, that may be a very conservative estimate if the AI GPU demand holds. It is likely that AMD's GPU revenues could approach a billion-dollar per quarter run rate by the middle of 2024. That kind of run rate is far above current expectations and the stock is set to run as the MI300 ramp unfolds. 2024 should be great for AMD and its stockholders.