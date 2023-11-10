Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.03K Followers

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCPK:NOPMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ali Mahdavi - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Capital Markets

Rahim Suleman - Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Baksh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Neo Performance Materials Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, November 10, 2023.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ali Madhavi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Ali Mahdavi

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. Just as a reminder, a replay of this call will be available starting tomorrow in the Investor center on our website at neomaterials.com. Joining me this morning are Rahim Suleman, Neo's Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Baksh, Neo's Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that some of the information you will hear during today's presentation and discussion will consist of forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding revenue, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, product volumes, product pricing, other income and expense measures, cash returns and future business outlook, including potential expansion plans and contracts. Actual results or trends could differ materially from those discussed today. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Neo's most recent financial filings which were filed on SEDAR earlier today and are also available on our website. Neo assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

Financial amounts presented today will be in U.S. dollars. Non-IFRS financial measures will be used during this conference call. Further information regarding Neo's use of non-IFRS measures is available in Neo's year-end earnings press

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NOPMF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOPMF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.