OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) operates wellness centers at destination resorts and on cruise ships. It recently posted solid Q3 FY23 results. It experienced significant growth in Q3 FY23, and its current valuation looks attractive. However, its price chart suggests that it might not be a good time to invest in it. Hence, I assign a hold rating on OSW.

Financial Analysis

OSW recently posted its Q3 FY23 results. The total revenues for Q3 FY23 were $216.2 million, a rise of 33.2% compared to Q3 FY22. Its average ship and destination resort count grew, due to which the revenues increased significantly. The average ship count grew by 10.7%, and the destination resort count grew by 8.3% in Q3 FY23 compared to Q3 FY22. Its adjusted EBITDA in Q3 FY23 increased by 36% compared to Q3 FY22. Increased on-board pricing helped the profitability of the company.

Its net income in Q3 FY23 increased significantly to $23.4 million from $5.9 million in Q3 FY22. Its net income benefitted from the $7.1 million change in the value of warrant liabilities. The revenue and profit growth was significant in this quarter, and the company has performed significantly well till now in FY23. To give you the context, its revenue for the first nine months in FY23 stands at $599.2 million, and the FY22 revenue was $546.2 million, so it has already surpassed the FY22 revenue, and with one quarter remaining in FY23, we will see a huge beat which might positively affect its share price, and I believe we might see its financials improve with time because the cruise industry is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow significantly in the coming times. All the impact that COVID-19 had seems to be behind it, and we can clearly see it in the results. In addition, the company used its cash to pay the loan, and as a result, its debt was reduced to $163 million in Q3 FY23 compared to $223 million in Q3 FY22. So, the debt reduction will reduce its interest expense, which will increase its profitability.

Technical Analysis

OSW is trading at $11. Its stock price is at a crucial level, and I am saying this because I believe if the stock fails to sustain the current level, then it might trade sideways or fall in the coming times. The stock price traded near the $11.5 level for almost two years, and after trading near it for two years, the stock price broke the $11.5 level in June 2023. and after breaking it, the stock price returned for the breakout level's retest. But now, the stock has started trading below the breakout level of $11.5. So, I believe the stock price has to give a closing above $11.5 by the end of November because if it fails, the stock price might continue to trade sideways or even fall further. So, I would advise waiting for the monthly candle closing, and if the stock gives a closing above $11.5, then we might see a fresh upward momentum in the stock. So, looking at the price action, I assign a hold rating on OSW.

Should One Invest In OSW?

At first, looking at OSW's valuation, it is trading at the P/E [FWD] ratio of 16.48x, which is above the sector median of 13.95x. However, its current P/E is way below its five-year average P/E ratio of 48.42x. So, even though it is trading above the sector median, I believe OSW is undervalued. OSW has almost 90% market share in the outsourced spa industry. So, it wouldn't be wrong to say that OSW has a monopoly in this industry, which I believe is huge. Because the cruise industry is growing rapidly, which will indirectly favor the company by boosting its sales growth and looking at its current growth, I think OSW is quite undervalued. However, even though it is undervalued, I believe the timing and levels for buying a stock are quite important. No matter how undervalued a stock is or how significant its growth is, I believe one might not be able to utilize the opportunity if one doesn't buy it at the right time. The same is the case in OSW. Its stock price is at a crucial level, and investing at the current level might get your money stuck in it for a long time without any returns. Hence, despite the solid results and low valuation, I assign a hold rating on OSW. I would suggest waiting for the monthly candle closing before investing, and if it closes above $11.5, one can initiate buying; otherwise, I would recommend avoiding it.

Risk

They are required to pay minimum annual payments to specific cruise lines and land-based venue owners, irrespective of the amount of money they get from customers. Any future agreements they join into may likewise compel them to make these minimum yearly payments. As such, they can be required to pay higher minimum payments than what they get from clients. As of December 31, 2022, four of the agreements about their destination resort health and wellness centers mandated these payments. They assured the owners of their land-based venues a minimum of $2.9 million in total payments by December 31, 2022. They can incur increases in these necessary fees when they reaffirm or sign new contracts with land-based venues and cruise companies.

Bottom Line

The quarterly result was quite solid. The revenue and profit growth that they experienced was significant, and the future growth expectations are also positive. The valuation also looks quite attractive, but the stock price is at a crucial level, and investing in it right might not be a fruitful decision. Hence, I assign a hold rating on OSW.