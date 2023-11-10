Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.03K Followers

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean Paul Prates - Chief Executive Officer

Sergio Caetano Leite - Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Ana Paula Zettel - Executive Director for Partnerships and Exploration and Production Processes

Mauricio Tolmasquim - Chief Energy Transition and Sustainability Officer

Carlos Travassos - Chief Engineering, Technology and Innovation Officer

William Franca - Chief Industrial Processes and Products Officer

Claudio Schlosser - Chief Logistics, Commercialization and Market Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Petrobras Earnings Results Webcast for the Third Quarter of 2023. It's a pleasure to be here with you. This event is being held in Portuguese and it is simultaneously translated into English. Links to hear both languages are available on our Investor Relations page. We would like to inform you that all participants will be in listen-only mode during the company's presentation. After this introduction, we will have a questions-and-answers session, and you may send your questions to petroinvest@petrobras.com.br.

We have with us today Ana Paula Zettel, Executive Director for Partnerships and Exploration and Production Processes, representing the Executive Director of Exploration and Production, Joelson Mendes; Carlos Travassos, the Executive Director for Engineering, Technology and Innovation; Claudio Schlosser, Executive Director for Logistics, Commercialization and Markets; Maurício Tolmasquim, Executive Director of Energy Transition and Sustainability; Sergio Caetano Leite, Financial and Investor Relations Officer; and William França, Executive Director for Industrial Processes and Products.

To start off, we will hear a message from our CEO Jean Paul Prates.

Jean Paul Prates

Good morning to all of you. We are very proud to present the results of the third quarter of our management. Petrobras has once again achieved records and significant figures which highlight the quality of the work being done. We

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PBR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.