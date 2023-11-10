Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (AGAE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.04K Followers

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tyler Drew - Addo Investor Relations

Yinghua Chen - CEO

Roy Anderson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Drew of Addo Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tyler Drew

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Allied Gaming & Entertainment 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Speaking on the call today are Allied Gaming & Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer Yinghua Chen and Chief Financial Officer, Roy Anderson. Before I turn the call over to management, please note that our prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as may, will, expect, intend, plan, believe, seek, could, estimate, judgment, targeting, should, anticipate, goal and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to be identified as forward-looking statements.

Actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors discussed in the company's public filings, including the risk factors discussed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition, certain of the financial information presented in this call represents non-GAAP financial measures. The company's earnings release, which was issued this afternoon and is available on the company's website, presents definitions of such non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations to the appropriate GAAP measures

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AGAE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGAE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.