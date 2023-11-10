Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ag Growth International, Inc. (AGGZF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.04K Followers

Ag Growth International, Inc. (OTCPK:AGGZF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Householder - CEO, President & Director

James Rudyk - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Steven Hansen - Raymond James

Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets

Gary Ho - Desjardins Securities

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Tim Monachello - ATB Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the AGI Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Householder, President and CEO of AGI. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul Householder

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to AGI's Third Quarter 2023 Results Call. I'm joined today by our CFO, Jim Rudyk. I'll start the call with a review of our results and then turn the call to Jim for additional commentary on the quarter. Following our prepared remarks, the call will be open for questions.

The third quarter marked another record performance for AGI. With margins sustaining the notable expansion from the second quarter, we're confident that many of the tactical and business management changes implemented over recent quarters have taken hold and are steadily becoming company standard across AGI. With revenues and adjusted EBITDA up 6% and 20% year-to-date and an expanding EBITDA margin profile now over 19% year-to-date, the trend towards enhanced and optimized performance across the business is becoming increasingly clear.

A noteworthy dynamic for the quarter not captured in the headline sales figures was the favorable role that volume played. With steel prices down approximately 20% on average compared to prior year, strong underlying volume gains captured through the quarter highlight the pace of growth and robust global demand for AGI products.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AGGZF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGGZF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.