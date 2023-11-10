Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (KWHIY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCPK:KWHIY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 12:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katsuya Yamamoto - VP, Senior Corporate Executive Officer & Assistant to the President

Conference Call Participants

Katsuya Yamamoto

My name is Yamamoto. Thank you for your participation. Now I would like to present financial highlights. As announced on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and our website at 11:30 a.m. today, our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 were affected by a onetime loss of JPY 58 billion, including replacement costs that will be incurred in the future due to operational problems with the PW1100G-JM engine, resulting in a major decrease in profit year-on-year. Due to this loss, the company has also announced a decrease in its full year forecast for fiscal year 2023 from the previous announcement and the change in its dividend forecast to JPY 40 per share for the full year, with JPY 20 for the first half and JPY 20 for the second half of the year.

As mentioned earlier, we have dealt with all the losses related to the PW1100G to the extent that we could have expected, and the other businesses are generally in line with our expectations. From the next fiscal year, we expect further improvements in all businesses, including the engine business for which the current loss was announced, and we believe that we will return to the growth curve. The above is a brief overview of the project and the details will be explained starting on Page 3.

Page 3. Once again, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the company landed orders of JPY 860.8 billion, revenue of JPY 769.3 billion, a business loss of JPY 32.8 billion, loss before income taxes of JPY 34.4 billion and loss attributable to owners of the parent company

