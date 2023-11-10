Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RYLD: Possibly The Worst 'High Dividend' Fund For Retired Investors Today

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • From a technical and tax view, covered call ETFs, such as RYLD, do not pay actual dividends but distribute capital back to investors.
  • RYLD often attracts unsuitable investors looking for long-term income strategies, with some forgetting initial capital investments will eventually be lost without dividend reinvestment.
  • Using RYLD as an income strategy is similar to an insurance provider using premiums as personal income, instead of saving for inevitable claims and settlements.
  • Income investors in RYLD should reinvest around 2/3rds of dividends if they wish to retain capital over a long period, based on its annualized ~10% decay rate relative to the Russell 2000.
  • RYLD is best when market risk perception is higher than market volatility. Risk perception is extremely low today, while macro headwinds to smaller stocks are growing.

Money Trap

xefstock

In my view, there is a fundamental human attraction to dividends. The concept of a "cash in, cash out" machine caters to the idea of entirely passive income. High dividend funds, stocks, and bonds have merits in many respects, often biasing toward financial assets with lower valuations. However, in other

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

R
Ron1634
Yesterday, 6:14 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.9K)
Would you put QYLD and XYLD in the same category?
Furthermore, would you state the same for QYLG and XYLG?
JEPI?
I am thinking about selling them all.
Carson7 profile picture
Carson7
Yesterday, 6:13 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.68K)
I have pounded the table on this family of funds (QYLD as well) that very deceptively return your capital and people believe it’s dividend income. Deception for those looking for yield.
