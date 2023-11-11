Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch Include DraftKings, Roblox, Guidewire Software And Celsius Holdings

Nov. 11, 2023
The consumer price index report for October will be a key event next week as investors look for direction with interest rates, especially after Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell said at an International Monetary Fund conference that the Fed would not hesitate to tighten monetary policy if the data supported a hike. While markets are pricing in less than a 20% probability of a December rate increase, a stronger-than-expected CPI report or hot retail sales print could reset expectations. Weighing in on the wildcard, Seeking Alpha analyst Dan Victor thinks that CPI could surprise on the low side. President Biden's meeting in the middle week with China leader Xi Jinping will also be closely watched by investors in the tech sector. The earnings calendar for the week ahead includes reports from retail giants Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Home Depot (HD), while investor events scheduled for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) have the potential to jolt shares.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, November 13 - Tyson Foods (TSN) and Tower Semiconductor (TSEM).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, November 14 - Home Depot (HD), Sea Limited (SE), On Holding AG (ONON), and Vipshop (VIPS).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, November 15 - Cisco (CSCO), TJX Companies (JX), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Target (TGT), JD.com (JD), and XPeng (XPEV).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, November 16 - Walmart (WMT), Alibaba (BABA), Applied Materials (

