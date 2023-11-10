Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bonds In Shambles, Stocks Tremble And Bitcoin Shines

Nov. 10, 2023 6:08 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), TLT, NDX, DJIBTC-USD, SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, COMP.IND, INDU2 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord

Summary

  • Treasury bond auction sparks investor interest with weak demand and a record auction tail of 5.3 bps.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remains hawkish on monetary policy, causing market uncertainty.
  • Stocks face resistance at 4400 level, while Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to reach new highs.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Holds Meeting Of The Financial Stability Oversight Council

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Overview

Though it is an often overlooked topic, yesterday’s Treasury bond auction has sparked a lot of interest amongst investors.

The latest issue was not well received, with an auction tail of 5.3 bps.

Markets

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
18.19K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Taylor Huddlestun profile picture
Taylor Huddlestun
Yesterday, 7:00 PM
Investing Group
Comments (223)
I'm confused. You say it is a good time to go long but also that it is likely markets fall back to the 200 EMA and form a base.
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Yesterday, 7:10 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (244)
@Taylor Huddlestun go long at tbe 200 day MA
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.