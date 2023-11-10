Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 5:14 PM ETEpsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.04K Followers

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Williamson - CFO

Jason Stabell - CEO

Henry Clanton - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Epsilon Energy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Williamson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Andrew Williamson

Thank you, operator. And on behalf of the management team, I would like to welcome all of you to today's conference call to review Epsilon's third quarter 2023 financial and operational results.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our comments may include forward-looking statements. It should be noted that a variety of factors could cause Epsilon's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the earnings release that we issued yesterday for disclosures on forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jason Stabell, our Chief Executive Officer.

Jason Stabell

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for participating in the Epsilon Energy third quarter 2023 conference call. Joining me today are Andrew Williamson, our CFO; and Henry Clanton, our COO. We will be available to answer questions later in the call. Our press release and 10-Q posted yesterday provide details on our business results. Today, I'd like to discuss several key highlights since our last quarterly release in August.

First and most importantly, we are excited about

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EPSN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPSN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.