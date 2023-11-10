Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Evolution Petroleum Q1: Barnett Production Issues Persist (Rating Downgrade)

Nov. 10, 2023 6:28 PM ETEvolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.76K Followers

Summary

  • Evolution Petroleum reported disappointing results for the second straight quarter.
  • Production declines in the Barnett basin were once again the main culprit, hurt by 3rd party gathering and compression issues.
  • The stock yields 8.4%, and the dividend currently looks safe for now.

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM) has continued to struggle after I raised my rating to "Strong Buy." With the company once again reporting disappointing quarterly results, I'm going to lower my rating to "Buy" as the company needs to regain investor trust. Let's take

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.76K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EPM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.