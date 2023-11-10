Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bitcoin: 52-Week High 2 Years After A Record High

Nov. 10, 2023 6:25 PM ETBTC-USD, GBTC, BTG-USD, BCH-USD, BCHG, OBTC, XBTC, BITO
Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • With a gain of nearly 8% for the week, Bitcoin rallied to 52-week highs and crossed above 35K, 36K, and 37K in the process.
  • Year to date, the largest cryptocurrency is up over 125%, but all of the year’s gains have been confined to a handful of trading days in January, March, June, and now.
  • The fact that Bitcoin is at 52-week highs today is ironic given the fact that its all-time high of just below $69K was exactly two years ago today.

Even for a volatile asset class, it has been quite a week for crypto-related assets. With a gain of nearly 8% for the week, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rallied to 52-week highs and crossed above 35K, 36K, and 37K in the

