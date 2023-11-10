Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 6:31 PM ETHyperfine, Inc. (HYPR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.04K Followers

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marissa Bych - Investor Relations

Maria Sainz - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brett Hale - Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neil Chatterji - B. Riley

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Hyperfine's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Marissa Bych from Gilmartin Group for introductory disclosures.

Marissa Bych

Great. Thank you for joining today's call. Earlier today, Hyperfine Inc. released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website as well as sec.gov.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our operating trends and future financial performance, expense management, expectations for hiring, training and adoption, growth in our organization, market opportunities, commercial and international expansion, regulatory approvals and product development are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements.

For a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HYPR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HYPR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.