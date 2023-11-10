Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lupin Ltd ADR (LUPNY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 6:59 PM ETLupin Ltd ADR (LUPNY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.04K Followers

Lupin Ltd ADR (OTC:LUPNY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Vinita Gupta - CEO & Executive Director

Ramesh Swaminathan - Global CFO, Head Corporate Affairs & Executive Director

Nilesh Gupta - MD & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Neha Manpuria - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC

Kunal Dhamesha - Macquarie Research

Nitin Agarwal - DAM Capital

Ankush Mahajan - Axis Securities

Operator

Hello, good evening, and welcome to Lupin Limited Q2 FY2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that all participants' lines will be in listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the opening remarks. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to the management. Thank you. And over to you, Ma'am.

Vinita Gupta

Thank you. Good afternoon, good evening everybody. Can you hear me?

Operator

Yes. Your voice is breaking Vinita.

Vinita Gupta

Can you hear me now?

Operator

Yes.

Vinita Gupta

Hi, everyone. Bery pleased to welcome you to our Q2 fiscal year 2024 earnings call. Online here, I have our MD, Nilesh, our CFO, Ramesh and Head of IR Ravi as well. We look forward to sharing our Q2 highlights and outlook for the fiscal year.

We are very pleased to build on the momentum over the last couple of quarters and delivered significant improvement, as you saw, in operating margins, driven by growth across majority of our regions, U.S. launch of Tiotropium, and continued focus on efficiencies. Our U.S. business delivered continued growth in revenues and margins for the fifth quarter in a row on the strength of a stable base business, launch of Tiotropium, and overall strong performance on respiratory products. I mean, in the quarter, respiratory contributed 45% plus of our revenues. We expect to sustain a business at the $200 million plus level now going

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on LUPNY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.