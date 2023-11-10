Lupin Ltd ADR (LUPNY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lupin Ltd ADR (OTC:LUPNY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Vinita Gupta - CEO & Executive Director

Ramesh Swaminathan - Global CFO, Head Corporate Affairs & Executive Director

Nilesh Gupta - MD & Executive Director

Neha Manpuria - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC

Kunal Dhamesha - Macquarie Research

Nitin Agarwal - DAM Capital

Ankush Mahajan - Axis Securities

Thank you. Good afternoon, good evening everybody. Can you hear me?

Can you hear me now?

Hi, everyone. Bery pleased to welcome you to our Q2 fiscal year 2024 earnings call. Online here, I have our MD, Nilesh, our CFO, Ramesh and Head of IR Ravi as well. We look forward to sharing our Q2 highlights and outlook for the fiscal year.

We are very pleased to build on the momentum over the last couple of quarters and delivered significant improvement, as you saw, in operating margins, driven by growth across majority of our regions, U.S. launch of Tiotropium, and continued focus on efficiencies. Our U.S. business delivered continued growth in revenues and margins for the fifth quarter in a row on the strength of a stable base business, launch of Tiotropium, and overall strong performance on respiratory products. I mean, in the quarter, respiratory contributed 45% plus of our revenues. We expect to sustain a business at the $200 million plus level now going forward, with a continued ramp-up of Tiotropium and other new product launches in the second half and beyond.

Switching to India, our business recorded growth inline with the market, with better than market performance in therapy areas like cardiology, respiratory, GI, and women's health that we are building. The diabetes TA, which was in a deep growth mode is back to growth. But, we will continue to build on it in the quarters to come. As we look at the second half, we expect the investment be made in expanding our salesforce to get to a level of productivity that will help us to built all our growth rate from the first half. We have already started seeing gains in the start of Q3. October has been strong, and we expect to continue that in the rest of Q3 and Q4, for our India business.

Apart from U.S. and India, other regions performed well too. In particular, Europe recorded strong growth due to ramp-up of genetic foster in our direct markets like, UK and Germany, as well as through partners in other parts of EU. On the R&D and pipeline front, we have continued to build on the momentum with both material first two files and complex genetics. We are very pleased to get key product approvals like generic Tolvaptan and genericized in October. It will drive a big part of growth in the next couple of years, in particular to Tolvaptan. Our pipeline is now positioned well to evolve our business into complex generics with inhalation, injectables, and complex ophthalmic products, given the Pithampur Unit-2 clearance.

On the compliance front, we have continued to make progress and are committed to ensure that we get all our sites to a consistent and sustainable level of compliance, with the strong focus on delivering the pipeline coupled with compliance gains, we can now see a clear path to sustainable growth over the next few years for our business. We are delighted to deliver strong performance in the first half of the fiscal year and look forward to executing on our new product launches, continued momentum in India and at the markets, strong focus on improving our operating margins in the second half.

With this, I will hand it over to Ramesh for a deeper analysis of our performance.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Thank you, Vinita, and good evening, friends. Season's greetings to you and your families. I welcome you all to our Q2 FY '24 earnings call. On the last occasion that we met, we mentioned that we would strive to achieve around 18% EBITDA margins by Q4 of the current year. I'm happy that we have delivered on our promise in this quarter itself. Now diving deeper into the numbers, sales for Q2 FY '24 came in at INR4,939 crores as compared to INR4,091 crores in Q2 last year, a growth of 20.7% year-on-year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company reported growth of 4.2% and 8.9% after excluding NCE income over Q1 FY '24. We have registered robust growth across most of our key geographies. North America has grown at a strong 40% year-on-year and 17.4% quarter-on-quarter. India business has grown at 6.8% year-on-year, whilst the EMEA grew at 24% year-on-year. Our API business registered growth of 7% year-on-year.

Moving on to the U.S. business, during the quarter, the U.S. business recorded a sale of $213 million, registering a growth of 34% year-on-year and 18% on quarter-on-quarter basis. Just to indicate the size of the ramp-up, this number was $159 million in Q2 FY '23. This growth has been led by new products and by also our legacy products maintaining their market share. I'm happy to share that our strategy to build complex portfolio is bearing shape and today, inhalations products are more than 40% of our U.S. sales.

Coming to India, the India region formulations business has grown by 6.9% year-on-year. Our growth excluding NLEM is 8.9% year-on-year. As per equity, all our key segments except for anti-diabetes have grown faster than the market in the quarter, including cardiovascular space, respiratory, GI, and gynecology. Even in the anti-diabetic space, our non-in licensed portfolio has grown at 10%. We service IPM category growth of 4.9%. Currently, the in-licensed portfolio constitutes around 13% of our IRF business vis-a-vis 15.5% in FY '23.

Speaking of our EMEA region, which constitutes our EU region and South Africa business, this performed exceptionally well during the quarter with a strong growth of 24% year-on-year. Growth in EU has been driven by our inhalations business going strong with products at liraglutide and dialogue gaining additional share and entering newer markets.

EU also saw increased tender sales. I am delighted to share that we recorded the highest ever sales in Germany during the quarter. Going on to the margins front, coming to the profitability, Q2 FY '24 gross margins are at 65.5% which has increased 170 basis points from 63.8% ex-NC income in Q1 FY '24 and materially from 58.1% in Q2 last year. This improvement was driven by multiple factors which includes better product mix, lower share of in-license products, commodity deflation, increased volumes and realization of savings from few of the cost improvement initiatives like freight and other things that we took on.

Employee benefits, expense at INR8.61 crores has increased by 11.5% year-on-year in Q2 FY 2024 which translates to approximately 17.4% of sales as compared to 18.6% of adjusted sales excluding NCE in Q1 and 18.9% in Q2 last year. While there has been a reduction in percentage to sales due to our cost optimization initiatives, I would like to mention that there is an offsetting impact due to the fee force expansion which we undertook last year and other new initiatives.

Manufacturing and other expenses, Q2 FY24 manufacturing and other expenses came in at INR1,552 crores which translates to approximately 31.4% of sales as compared to 32.5% of adjusted sales excluding NCE in Q1 and 30% in Q2 last year. The year-on-year increase is an account of higher volumes, higher spends in R&D, increased consultancy charges for nitrosamine impurities, increase in selling and promotion expenses, travel expenses due to the field force expansion, and the like.

Think about R&D. R&D is INR376 crores, which constitute 7.6% of sales in Q2, FY24 as compared to INR338 crores at 8% sales of Q2, FY23. The increase in R&D year-on-year is an account of investments in newer platforms of biosimilars, injectables, and the like. For the full year, we expect R&D to be around INR1500 crores to INR1600 crores.

EBITDA, this has resulted in driving the EBITDA margins higher. Excluding ForEx and other income, EBITDA was at INR9.23 crores, up by 113% year-on-year. Margins for the quarter were significantly higher at 18.7%, vis a vis 14.4% in Q1, FY24, excluding of course the NC income and 10.6% in Q2 last year.

Going on to the ETR front, our ETR was 22.9% in Q2, against Q1 FY24 of 18.9%. The ETR for the full year is expected to remain between 21% and 22%. VAT for the quarter is INR4.90 crores, demonstrating a stellar growth of 278% year-on-year. Diluted EPS is 10.72 per share, the face value, of course, is INR2.

Going on to balance sheet, operating working capital was INR5,676 crores as of 30th September '23, which translates to 103 operating days. This is reduced from 119 days than the end of the previous fiscal. Net debt for the quarter at the end of the quarter stands at INR1,806 crores. This reduced from INR2,526 crores at the end of March '23. Gross debt has reduced by INR720 crores during this period.

Friends, I would also like to report about our initiatives on the ESG front. I would like to mention an important update here. We've accelerated our ESG efforts at a significant pace over the last two years. We've now also received the external validation of our efforts in the form of a latest assessment by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and the great point that I would like to announce and our ESG score is 68. Our journey on S&P Global CSA, which is, of course, DGSI, began with a score of 17 in 2021. Last year, we marked a step forward with the score of 46. Today, we stand at 68. It places us at 95 percentiles of the global pharma industry. Of course, we will continue on these efforts and gain ground in the years to come.

With this, I would like to open the floor for discussions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you very much, sir. [Operator Instructions]. So, the first question is from Bansi Desai. Go on, ma'am.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my questions. So, my first question is on the U.S. business. So, while Darunavir looks like it has contributed meaningfully in Q2 and so has on the way. If one more to exclude these two products, have you seen sequential growth in the U.S. base?

Vinita Gupta

Actually, we have seen a in-line product pretty stable, growing a bit, and the new product launches contributing as well. I'd say, Darunavir was launched in Q1, so there was pipeline build in Q1. So Darunavir in Q2 is obviously lower than Q1.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That helps. And what is your sense on the price erosion levels in the market? Any different from what we saw in Q1?

Vinita Gupta

We have seen a level of stabilization at that mid-single-digit level on our baseline products, inline products. So hopefully that continues.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And, secondly, on Spiriva itself, our initial expectation was that, this product probably will see ramp-up similar to what we saw in albuterol, but clearly, it looks like, it has done better than that. So how should we look at market share ramp-up here? And any visibility on the AG launch?

Vinita Gupta

So, the ramp-up has been pretty much, along the lines that we anticipated. We expected that, it would start at 20%, 25% level. And then, as we looked at other analogs, Advair and other inhalation products over a year or so buildup to 35%, 40% level. And we are seeing that, right now our substitution rate is 25%. And it is hard to predict, when an AG would launch, and if an AG would launch. But at this point, just working hard to keep up with, the demand as well as, make sure that we scale up the business effectively for the product.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. I have more questions. I will join back the queue.

Thank you very much for the question. We take the next question from, Neha Manpuria.

Neha Manpuria

Thanks for taking my question. Vinita, if we do think Spiriva ramps up to, 35%, 40% market share in the next year. A, would this require, in your view, more pricing action from us, to go after this market share? And second, if that is the case, should we then expect the current base that we've reported to see a step up over the next few quarters? Because in your opening comments, I think you mentioned that we'll keep the base at 200 plus, but shouldn't we see a step up from the current base if we get to the 35%, 40%?

Vinita Gupta

So, Neha, we would expect pricing to be stable as we ramp up the product. We don't see any additional entrants in the near term. So, we don't see a reason for price not to be stable unless we see a challenge in substitution. But like I said, substitution is along the lines of what we had anticipated. So, it's been a very effective launch from our team.

I'd say that in Q2, we have some effect of the pipeline fill on Spiriva that we're continuing to see in Q3. But we think it might level off a little bit as the inventory with our customers get into sync with the product substitution. Therefore, we think that certainly, Tiotropium will continue to ramp up, especially into the next year. But when we look quarter-after-quarter, we might see some impact of inventory correction over the next couple of quarters.

And as we also lose exclusivity on couple of other products where we have, exclusivity, we might see some downside. Of course, we have, products that, help us grow the business, which gives us confidence that both in fiscal year '25 and in particular, in fiscal year '26 given the Tiotropium ramp up, plus injectables, plus ophthalmic products that we have, on the new product launch calendar, we should grow the business pretty well.

Neha Manpuria

And I remember you once mentioning that you think, you have enough capacity to get your fair share. Should I assume the 35% to 40% is the fair share that you were talking think about and capacity is not an issue, therefore, given that number?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. We have built capacity see not only for the U.S., but also for our other markets. So, in the next, six months to 12 months, we expect to launch in Australia, Canada, Europe, and multiple regions, that we build capacity for. So, we are well positioned.

Neha Manpuria

Ramesh on the cost side, I understand that the employee cost obviously has gone up this year with the MR addition that we've seen. But the other expenses also seem to be inching back. It went up last quarter on a quarter-on-quarter basis. It's gone up again this quarter on a sequential basis? Other than the SG&A spend associated with the India business, is there anything else that we are investing in outside of R&D which is leading to this quarter-on-quarter increase?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Firstly, I would like to stress that you should see this, we saw this the previous quarter where there's of course been increase in operating leverage of just about 1.2%. But going on to a year-on-year, yes, there has been an increase, which is close to 26%. But I would also just to add that, if you look at the level of activity in terms of the volumes of API and formulations that have grown significantly.

That's actually kind of reflected in the inventory buildup, and that actually translates to a slightly increased gross margins, which, in turn kind of reverts back to a higher increase from our spends base itself. But I would also again add that there is of course an element of a one-time expenditure, which is also contained in here. So, our focus on driving down cost is still very much there, and, we expect to kind of keep it on a leash, around the levels that we just spoke about for, in the quarters to come.

Neha Manpuria

Sorry. What was this one-time expenditure that you're alluding to?

Ramesh Swaminathan

The one-time expenditure is captured because of, essentially the expenses that we incurred on the CDMO spin-off. Essentially, the stamp duties and other costs have been caught on that. And we also took some provisions relating to some issues that we had out here.

Neha Manpuria

So, what is the base unit cost excluding all of these one offs? I mean, just to get a sense on what the fair number should be going forward?

Ramesh Swaminathan

I would say that that should be closer to the 30% mark.

Neha Manpuria

Including ROE?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes, around that. So, give or take, base again on the level of activity and the like.

The next question is from Damayanti Kerai.

Damayanti Kerai

After a remarkable improvement in first half in terms of operating performance, how should we look at margin trends ahead? So, as you said earlier, expected 18% margin by end of this fiscal, but it came a bit earlier, and now things seems to be on improving path. So how should we see margin trajectory from your own?

Ramesh Swaminathan

So, we think, so far as America is concerned, the overall, the sales there should hover around the $200 million mark. And there would of course be ramp up in other parts including India. So, I would actually expect the growth trajectory to kind of continue. And the second half would also still be around the 18% mark in the third and fourth quarters.

Damayanti Kerai

So, second half broadly around 18% margin? So maybe for the full year, we could be in higher teens?

Ramesh Swaminathan

It's obviously because the first three quarters are in 18% and 14.5% in the first quarter, you can average it out.

Damayanti Kerai

And, just want to understand, ma'am mentioned in her opening comment that now, 200 plus level is sustainable for the U.S. business, and that includes Spiriva and all other, new launches, right? Or how should we look at that?

Vinita Gupta

That's right.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. And, just another question on U.S. side. How much is branded portfolio contribution right now of the total U.S. sales?

Vinita Gupta

It is small. It's under $5 million for the quarter.

Damayanti Kerai

Under 500. Okay.

Vinita Gupta

$5 million.

Damayanti Kerai

5 million, okay. Yes. Sure. And my last question is, your presentation mentioned, you are building up worked quite well on the complex project side. 40 plus injectables and then 20 plus inhalers, etcetera. When next day, two years to three years, how many filings we can see on the complex, opportunity side? Inhalers, injectables, etcetera? And if you can also call out some near-term key filings which you are expecting?

Vinita Gupta

Sure. So, majority of R&D focus has been on the complex generics, in particular, inhalation and injectables ophthalmic as well, as well as, first two files, exclusive first two files in particular. And we have got a good pipeline in place right now to drive the business growth towards complex genetics. Already a good part of it in the U.S. is now respiratory.

But as I look at the next two years, with the pipe pipeline that we have in place, on the ophthalmic front, given the Pithampur Unit-2 clearance, multiple ophthalmic, five or six products that we expect to bring to market in second half of this fiscal year as well as into the next fiscal year. We have products like Brom Day Broom Site, Lortopretinol, Prolenza, all that we are expecting approval for and then launch over the next couple of years.

On the injectable front, we have a good pipeline now in place, multiple products in development. Few products that we expect to launch in the current fiscal year, we think, again, the relics for -- will launch, this fiscal year. And then, next fiscal year, we hope to launch glucagon that would be a material one for us. And then depending on litigation outcome also, Liraglutide in fiscal year '26.

And then, lastly, I would say on the injectable front, Risperdal CONSTA, our long acting RISPERDAL out of Nanomi should come to market by fiscal year '26. So, both uptown mix injectables ramp up in the second half of this year, but more so, in fiscal year '25. And then, also first to file, oral solids, like, Tolvaptan in fiscal year '26. We are very pleased to get that approval in October, our goal date, as well as products like, Mirabegron and -- and Doxycycline. We expect both approvals as well as litigation outcome over the next couple of months that will enable us to confirm launch dates. But, we expect to launch in the next two years.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you very much.

Thank you so much, ma'am. The next question is from Karan -- Karan you can go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. So, my first question is on the India business. So, going forward, assuming the IBM grows at, say, high single digits, do you think even on a base which has the in licensed diabetic product which went off patent? We can still outperform the IBM over the medium term or it will be a slightly tall ask?

Nilesh Gupta

Yes, Karen. That's clearly the plan. The plan is to continue growing it better than the market. Diabetes is the one category that has been a challenge for us. But, that also is come around the growth now for us. So certainly, we would expect growth to continue better than the market for the mid to long-term.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And how do you split this say, if you grow at 10%, how do we split that out into price and volume?

Nilesh Gupta

So usually, I think for the industry, it is more or less similar. I think you usually see 2% to 3% volume increase, you see another couple of percentage points from new introductions, and the balance comes from price increase.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Second question on Spiriva, so just needed some clarity. So, basically, is this understanding correct that because this was the first quarter of launch, there would be some amount of channel filling. And so Q3 and Q4, the amount of Spiriva which you book would be lower than Q2, so that could impact your U.S. Q-o-Q growth. Is that understanding correct?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. There may be some phasing. We're still tracking it very closely. So, we'll find out over the next couple of months, but we would expect that there will be some leveling off, in the next month or so.

Unidentified Analyst

And just two quick ones on U.S. business. So, any update on Revlimid launch?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. There is out a couple of years for us. So, it's, I think fiscal year '26, if I'm not mistaken.

Unidentified Analyst

And lastly, at the current run rate, is the U.S. business EBITDA and breakeven or not, if you could give some qualitative sense?

Vinita Gupta

The current level, it is EBITDA accretive to the company average margins. And we hope that we'll continue at this pace and get improve further as we ramp up the business.

The next question is from Kunal Dhamesha.

Kunal Dhamesha

First one, on the biosimilar, is there any update on the Pune facility and Tiotropium are still filing for us?

Nilesh Gupta

So, we had the EIR, which was issued by the FDA. We identified areas of improvement in the EIR, which were actually underway. And we hope to send an update to the agency by March, post which we would follow-up for an approval.

Kunal Dhamesha

And what would be a strategy here for commercializing, let's say if we get approval in FY '25. Will there be any reports required front end commercial infra?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So, we're tracking the market very closely right now and, of course, waiting for the site and product approval before making concrete plans. But as the market evolves, the access model gets a little bit simpler as we see it with established channels in the marketplace. So, we are constantly tracking. And our plan, even with a direct-to-market Salesforce effort was to really have a very targeted niche Salesforce that can double up with our injectable business, so we can have some operating leverage as opposed to having a single product investment. So, watching that carefully.

And we also have, apart from our own plans, and potential. To launch, we also have, interest from partners. And, we're going to closely track, our OBI product development to determine, what is the best route for us to go.

Kunal Dhamesha

And any update on the any reason now? And that is also something that we are developing it?

Nilesh Gupta

So, I was just saying on ranibizumab, we're well on our way on our clinical trial. We've got the last patient in. It's still going to be about a year to do the filing itself. But this is the clear filing for the next fiscal.

Kunal Dhamesha

Sure. And the second question is on the seasonal product update in the U.S. Typically, during this time around, there is flu season, and we have cephalosporin as well as Tamiflu. So, have we seen any uptake in this quarter or probably we could see it in next quarter?

Vinita Gupta

We've seen some uptake, in this quarter in anticipation of a flu season. And the season has just started. So, we just started the last couple of weeks tracking. So, it has ramped up, but we'll have to really get into the next month or two to see how strong the flu season is going to be. And, it certainly has ramped up, but it's at a level below last year, right now.

Kunal Dhamesha

So, like, it's level below at least from October and November is available?

Vinita Gupta

That's right.

Kunal Dhamesha

Thank you. All the best, and Happy Diwali.

Vinita Gupta

Thank you. Happy Diwali to as well.

The next question is from Nitin Agarwal.

Nitin Agarwal

Thanks for taking my question. When we talk about 25% market share on Spiriva, we take into account the entire portfolio of Spiriva, both are the, we just talk in terms of the single strength?

Vinita Gupta

I'm talking about the HandiHaler.

Nitin Agarwal

Okay. Percentage of that market. But how do you see a substitution happening from [indiscernible]? I mean, how do you see that, right now?

Vinita Gupta

Actually, the encouraging sign for us was, in the last couple of years, we have seen the HandiHaler decline versus Respimat that the brand has been working hard to convert. And they had also moved their couponing strategy to the Respimat to drive hard conversion. We actually saw in the last couple of months of flattening, so no decline in the HandiHaler, which is a promising sign. And we hope that, as we continue to ramp up the product as it gets utilized that, it will definitely flatten the decline or hopefully, take some share from over the overall molecule.

Nitin Agarwal

And secondly, you talked about U.S. stabilizing around $4 million now. When you take coming in a two-year view from here on, I mean, where do you see the next milestones? Like a, $250 million thereabouts? When you start to hit that level to consume them?

Vinita Gupta

I'd say that, next year is going to be a ramp up year us, both with TO as well as the other product launches. And, certainly, fiscal year '26 is one where we see with, on the strength of the new product launches, Tiotropium, which is going to be a material one for us, potentially, liraglutide, depending on, of course, approval as well as litigation, and the ophthalmic injectable ramp up, we expect to be at that closer to the $250 million a quarter.

Nitin Agarwal

So, when is the telework that can launch? What timelines are you looking for that, potentially?

Vinita Gupta

It's fiscal year '26.

Nitin Agarwal

Okay. And last one, we've seen a reasonable ramp up our non-U.S. export geographies, across bunch of the geographies. Any color on, the kind of scale up which come through, and when, where are these from property perspective and a contribution to our own profitability as we move forward?

Vinita Gupta

Certainly. I mean, apart from the U.S., when we think about, apart from U.S. and India, Europe has been a very strong contributor this fiscal year so far. And we expect that to continue over the next couple of years. Likewise, Australia, Canada, all of them have had a pretty strong run rate over the last couple of quarters, driven by again, complex genetics. I mean, if you look at Europe, respiratory generic has become a largest product there. And, we are continuing to ramp it up. So respiratory has become a big part of the focus in Europe.

In Canada as well, we will be looking forward to launching Tiotropium soon. Australia as well, we expect to launch Tiotropium soon. So, we do -- I believe we are under indexed right now in the ex-U.S. developed markets in the complex generic portfolio in relation also biosimilars and injectables really will enable us to grow these markets as well. So, they become a larger part of the company over the next two to five years.

Nitin Agarwal

So, this group as a whole, can it sort of mid-teens teams over a period of time?

Vinita Gupta

For sure. We have already Europe has ramped up. Canada and Australia already at a good level. So, we would expect them to be, in the mid-teens.

Nitin Agarwal

Last one, in fact, on the construct product, where are you on the filing and approval process the October 26 launch on that?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So, we are, filing it this month. It is in the final stages of the filing. And we would, hope by fiscal year '26, that gives us couple of cycles to get approval.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning, and good evening. Vinita just a follow-up on Spiriva. You had mentioned earlier that, you are seen as a institution rate of 25%. How is this defined? What does that mean?

Vinita Gupta

That's a prescription ramp up rate that we are seeing of the generic versus the brand.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And how -- one bottle or one canister, however you call it, how long does it typically last for a patient, one month, two months?

Vinita Gupta

I think it's a 60-day supply, if I am not mistaken.

unidentified Analyst

It's 30 days.

Vinita Gupta

30 days.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, if substitution rate is 25% than 30 days, we should be hitting 25% market share, right? I mean, am I something wrong with that assumption?

Vinita Gupta

I think so. That's right.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And second...

Vinita Gupta

So that's the kind of where we are seeing the unit and prescription share coming close together at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Or are you talking this about the only new prescription? I mean, people going for refills are still the substitution rate is not that high. Is that the case?

Vinita Gupta

No. No. We are seeing overall substitution, not just in generic.

Unidentified Analyst

Second follow-up on [indiscernible] grown. You mentioned that in couple of months, you are expecting some litigation outcome, which will decide the launch date. So, could you let me know in case the litigation outcome is favorable, then what could be the launch date? And if it is unfavorable, then what could be the launch date?

Vinita Gupta

So, we have, prevailed on one major patent, you know, in litigation in the district court. That's on appeal right now. We have settled on another. And the brand has continued to file patents that we have been battling. And we are actively working on our litigation strategy to determine, how soon we can launch.

Unidentified Analyst

So, what is the earliest possible or the latest possible? Is there a range that you can give?

Vinita Gupta

I won't be able to share an actual launch date. It's fair to say that we are actively working on this one. And the fact that we won on the major patent was very heartening for us. Gives us confidence of our ability to launch.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one last one on Nascobal Diastat, are these now already kind of part of the base? Is it currently, in 3Q or we are yet to ramp up?

Vinita Gupta

No. So we are yet to ramp up, actually, Diastat, we launched last week. And it's been, it's a fairly challenging product, but the team had launched it effectively, and, Nascobal will expect to launch in the next week. So, both of those will contribute to the growth in Q3 and Q4.

The next question is from Sanjay [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

First of all, I would like to compliment Vinita for delivering excellent results. I have couple of questions. Madam, where do you see our company in all next two years, three years? As you mentioned that we are on a steady growth plan. So next, the target is $5 billion, maybe three years to five years down the line. Second question is, when do we surpass the record profits achieved during DBG's times. We achieved record profits. So, when do you see we achieved this in the next two years, three years?

Vinita Gupta

Both the long-term prospects on the revenue front and profitability. And our goal is really to get our company back to consistent growth on revenues as well as improve our profitability. So profitable growth more than just growth. So, on the revenue front, we see, I mean, fiscal year '26 is going to be a material year for us, as I mentioned in the last couple of minutes, given the material launches as well as ramp up of current products continuing to solidify the gains that we have made.

And then I'd say in a five-year timeframe, we expect the overall company business to grow substantially. And both across, the U.S. as well as India, and as well as other parts of the mark, the developed markets that are we are currently under indexed on. We should, they should be larger part of our business in five years. I'd say on the developed market side, U.S. as well as Europe, Canada, Australia. But we would see majority of our portfolio, two-thirds of it switching to complex generics, based on the investment, and, that we've made. And the execution so far, inhalation, injectables, really contributing a material part of our growth over the next, five years.

On the profitability front, we have come a long way, over the last year and a half. Still a long way to go. Our highs of, high 20s margins, certainly are aspirational for us. Right now, we can see a path over the next few years to get to a good 20% plus. Mid 20 is our goal to really close the gap with our peers. There's no reason why we should be below that. But as we continue to look at the company prospects five, beyond five years and look at investment plans, in particular, in areas like specialty which long-term are our aspiration for our organization, we'll have to determine what kind of investments we make. So, we'd hope to get to 20% plus, then the mid-20s, and then we'll determine what's the best way to grow organization for the long-term.

Unidentified Analyst

And one last thing, madam. I used to meet DVG when, and I used to be friend with [indiscernible]. He used to say, Lupin will be number one pharma company from India. So, you know, I'm sure your will also be in that. So, do you see happening in next five years, seven years down the line, madam?

Vinita Gupta

Yeah. What we are given the complexity of our business across the globe, India being a big part of it, U.S. being a big part of it, and our chosen strategy of going into complex genetics as opposed to a broad-spectrum genetic company. I would say that, at this point, our focus is to be to be the best in what we do. You know, we want to be a in the areas that we have chosen. So, like, respiratory is one that is turning out to be one of our biggest true drivers for the organization globally. We're already a big player in India, and we want to be a material player ex-India as well. It's a big part of our business in the U.S. and as well as a growing part in other parts of the world. So, I'd say, the areas that we choose to be in, we'll target to be the best.

[Operator Instructions]. We'll take the next question from Ankush Mahajan.

Ankush Mahajan

Thanks for the opportunity. Ma'am, we have a U.S. revenue in the range of $211 million now. So, this run rate, could you give me some sense of what kind of a run rate that we can expect in upcoming quarters? You already have, increased to $211 million from $181 million?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. I mentioned 200 plus is what you should expect.

Ankush Mahajan

For the, upcoming quarters?

Vinita Gupta

That's right.

Operator

Vinita Gupta

Thank you, friends. Thank you for all your questions. And as we mentioned, we are very excited about the progress we have made so far. We look forward to a very successful second half of the year and building from there into the next two fiscal years. So, look forward to strong quarters ahead and reporting the same back to all of you.

Given the holiday season, wishing all of you a very Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year. Have a wonderful holiday weekend and, look forward to speaking with you again next quarter. Thank you.

