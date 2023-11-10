Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 7:02 PM ETBanco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), BBDO
Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Firetti - Business Controller and Market Relations Director

Octavio de Lazari - CEO

Cassiano Scarpelli - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Renato Meloni - Autonomous

Mario Pierry - Bank of America

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs

Rafael Frade - Citibank

Daniel Vaz - Safra

Thiago Batista - UBS

Bernardo Guttmann - XP

Eduardo Rosman - BTG

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan

Anahy Rios - Santander

Pedro Leduc - Itau BBA

Carlos Firetti

Hello. Good day, everyone. Thank you for participating in our video conference call to discuss third quarter earnings results. It is a pleasure to have you on board. In the initial point of the event, Octavio will present the results of the bank. Then we are going to start the Q&A session. If you want to ask a question, you can send them via email or use WhatsApp in the address and phone number that you see on the screen. The presentation will be in Portuguese with simultaneously interpreting into English. And you can select the audio preference directly in the window that you're watching.

I'd like to remind you that the presentation and other materials are available for download in our Investor Relations website. I now turn the floor to Octavio who will start presenting the results. I'll see you again momentarily in the Q&A session. See you later.

Octavio de Lazari

Thank you, Firetti. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our earnings video conference call. We will start our presentation with the highlights slide with the main numbers of the third quarter. Then we will talk about some strategic initiatives that aim not only to control costs, but mainly the increase in revenue. And finally, we will talk about the quarter's numbers. So Bradesco

