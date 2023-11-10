Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Declining PPIs Perpetuate Japan's TINA Trade

Nov. 10, 2023 8:20 PM ETDXJ, FXY, YCL, YCS, EWJ, DFJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.14K Followers

Summary

  • Things were looking tough for the BoJ as recently as this summer, when the country’s core CPI bolted north of 4%, far beyond the 2% inflation target that major central banks view as ideal.
  • The Bank of Japan is being reactive to an inflation threat that may very well be in the rearview mirror.
  • The central bank is "promising" to treat 1% as a target rate on 10-year JGBs, with a relatively hard vow to defend that level if trades start coming across around 1.10%, maybe 1.20%.

Close up of Japan"s Flag

ronniechua

By Jeff Weniger, CFA

Sometimes you just get a little lucky. That is increasingly looking like the case for not only the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) but also for the Bank of Japan itself.

Things were

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.14K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXJ--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF
FXY--
Invesco CurrencyShares® Japanese Yen Trust ETF
YCL--
ProShares Ultra Yen ETF
YCS--
ProShares UltraShort Yen ETF
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.