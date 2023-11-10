Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 9:28 PM ETSunworks, Inc. (SUNW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.04K Followers

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Bonfigt - CFO

Mark Trout - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Donovan Schafer - Northland Capital Markets

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Sunworks Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Jason Bonfigt, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Jason Bonfigt

Thank you, operator. I'm Jason Bonfigt, Chief Financial Officer of Sunworks. On behalf of our entire team, I'd like to welcome you to our third quarter results of 2023 conference call. Leading the call with me today is our President and CEO, Mark Trout.

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Trout

Thank you, Jason, and welcome to those joining us today.

As detailed in our third-quarter earnings release issued earlier today, the last several months have continued to be a challenging period for both Sunworks and the residential solar industry at large. We continue to believe in the long-term economics of residential solar and storage, particularly as the demands of a growing population weigh on our nation's aging electricity infrastructure, which we believe will result in structurally higher utility rates for customers over time.

During the third quarter, the combination of higher interest rates, less

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SUNW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SUNW

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.