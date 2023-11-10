Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wag! Group Co. (PET) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 9:39 PM ETWag! Group Co. (PET), PETWW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.04K Followers

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Robles - Investor Relations

Garrett Smallwood - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Adam Storm - President and Chief Product Officer

Alec Davidian - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum

Tom White - D.A. Davidson

Matt Koranda - Roth Capital

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Wag! Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Greg Robles with Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Greg Robles

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Wag!'s conference call to discuss our Third quarter 2023 financial results. On the call today are Garrett Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Adam Storm, President and Chief Product Officer; and Alec Davidian, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, please note that today's comments include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties are included in our filings within the SEC. We also remind you that we undertake no obligation to update the information contained on this call. These statements should be considered estimates only and are not a guarantee of future performance.

Also during the call, we present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings release, which we issued today. The earnings release is available on the Investor Relations page of our website and is included in exhibit and Form 8-K furnished to the SEC. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PET

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PET

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.