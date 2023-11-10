Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

International Stocks On Track To Trail U.S. Equities In 2023

Nov. 10, 2023 10:00 PM ETAFK, ILF, SPY, VGTSX, VTIAX, VTISX, VTPSX, VTSNX, VXUS
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.17K Followers

Summary

  • After world shares ex-US enjoyed a rare if unimpressive win over American shares in 2022 - by losing less - the odds don’t look encouraging for a repeat run of outperformance in 2023.
  • Looking at the regional components of global markets shows that only Latin America stocks (ILF) is outperforming the US (SPY) year to date.
  • The argument for owning a global portfolio stocks draws on the view that international diversification will pay off eventually.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

After world shares ex-US enjoyed a rare if unimpressive win over American shares in 2022 - by losing less - the odds don’t look encouraging for a repeat run of outperformance in 2023, based on a set of ETFs through Thursday’s close (Nov. 9).

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.17K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AFK--
VanEck Africa Index ETF
ILF--
iShares Latin America 40 ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
VGTSX--
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares
VTIAX--
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Admiral Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.