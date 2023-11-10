Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sony's Triumph: The PlayStation Power Play Driving Business

Nov. 10, 2023 11:30 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
726 Followers

Summary

  • Sony faced significant challenges in the 2000s, leading to a decline in stock and market-leading position across multiple business segments.
  • A strategic turnaround in 2012 under new leadership has led to sustained profitability and a focus on shareholder-centric strategies.
  • Sony's strength lies in its Game & Network Service segment, particularly with the sales of PlayStation, and the company has set an ambitious shipment target for the PS5.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/SIE' title='Sierra Health Services Inc.'>SIE</a>) offices in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) formerly held the title of the world's leading electronics company. However, it faced significant challenges in the aftermath of the 2000s, marked by a struggle to adapt to rapidly changing technology environments and evolving

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
726 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SONY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SONY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SONY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.