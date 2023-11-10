Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MasterCraft Boat: Quality Little Business Facing A Revenue Collapse

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • MCFT’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of +15% during the last decade, while EBITDA has exceeded this at +25%.
  • The company has a strong market position, owing to its brand and reputation of high-quality products, alongside its proximity to customers.
  • MCFT’s recent performance has materially slowed, with evidence to suggest FY24 will be an extremely problematic year, with a double-digit decline in revenue and margin erosion likely.
  • MCFT performs extremely well relative to its peers, although is expected to suffer more greatly from the current macroeconomic environment.
  • MCFT appears overvalued on a NTM basis, which factors in the difficulties the company faces during FY24F.

Luxury speed boat floating in open sea at summer, Yacht sailing in sea at hot summer day, Seashore of Mediterranean Sea at summer, Cruise speed boat floating in sea along rocky mountain coastline of Mediterranean Sea

Guven Ozdemir

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • MCFT is a good business that has scope for long-term growth and attractive margins. This said, the company is highly cyclical and is unable to benefit from its key competitive advantages. The industry

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.58K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MCFT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCFT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.