Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Clearwater Paper: Improved Balance Sheet But Headwinds In Paperboard

Nov. 10, 2023 11:45 PM ETClearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)
The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
647 Followers

Summary

  • Clearwater Paper reported higher year over year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per diluted share for Q3 2023.
  • The company's Pulp and Paperboard business will face headwinds, given RISI reported an $80 per ton decrease in folding carton prices in the third quarter.
  • Given its debt repayment efforts in the past few years, Clearwater Paper has reached a leverage ratio where debt repayment is less urgent.
  • Management has not indicated they plan on increasing capital returns substantially with the more flexible free cash flow, however.
  • Although the company's free cash flow yield in terms of EV is relatively attractive in a low interest rate world, the yield isn't super attractive given the current higher interest rate environment.
Big manufacturer of the Clearwater Paper on Clearwater River banks

Strekoza2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) is a premier private brand tissue manufacturer and a producer of paperboard products.

In terms of tissue products, Clearwater Paper makes bath tissue, facial tissue, paper towels, napkins and more. The company supplies private branded tissue to major retailers such as

This article was written by

The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
647 Followers
The Panoramic View is dedicated to covering the latest developments in the market with a particular focus on dividend stocks and stock movements. PM for questions

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CLW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.