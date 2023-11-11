Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Horizon Technology Finance: Reinvesting My Dividends Continue On The Horizon

Nov. 11, 2023 12:05 AM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)1 Comment
Nicholas Bratto profile picture
Nicholas Bratto
117 Followers

Summary

  • Horizon Technology Finance is a leading venture lending company with solid historical returns, earning a position to diversify a strong BDC portfolio.
  • Its dividend profile offers a sustainable 10% yield with persistent special dividends the last 4 years while preserving investor capital.
  • The company has successfully balanced both intrinsic and extrinsic risks through its disciplined management and business model, while maintaining low market correlation.
New York City Sunrise,New York

Vito Palmisano/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In this article, I want to discuss why I continue to add Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) to the Business Development Company (BDC) portion of my investment portfolio. I believe their unique exposure in life science & technology, demonstrated financial stability, and commitment to dividends, support it

This article was written by

Nicholas Bratto profile picture
Nicholas Bratto
117 Followers
I share unique insights and risk analyses for stocks and ETFs. I am continuously evaluating and improving my investment portfolio to balance performance, diversification, and sustainability to sleep well at night. With over a decade of experience as an active investor, I have learned that while conviction is important to buy, it is also important to know when not to buy or when to sell. Not only stocks and ETFs, but strategies too. My investing approach is mindful of retirement, both early and regular, supplemental income, and it's affects on the broader personal finance philosophy: Cash flow > Net Worth. I hold several Engineering degrees and certifications. I am a Lean Business Leader at a private company.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HRZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

C
CrimsonPhoenix
Today, 12:47 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (941)
Informative article, thanks! One question: does this DRIP at a discount to the NAV or is it whatever the SP is at the time of disbursement? I've only recently started activating the DRIP option on some of my stocks - so far, just two - both of those offer an attractive discount to Nav (I think I'm wording that correctly).
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HRZN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HRZN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.