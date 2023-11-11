Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir Is Too Rich Here - Wait For A Pullback

Nov. 11, 2023 12:00 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.61K Followers

Summary

  • PLTR's new marketing approach for AIP is accelerating its top-line and customer base expansions, with the nascent generative AI market still ripe for immense growth.
  • The aggressive consensus forward estimates also suggest that PLTR may generate a top and bottom line CAGR of +18.9% and +81.6% through FY2025.
  • However, these developments have also triggered the stock's inflated FWD P/E valuations, exceeding its generative AI SaaS peers, likely to  offer a minimal margin of safety here.
  • While we believe in PLTR's long-term prospects, investors may want to wait for a moderate pullback, before adding according to their risk appetite and dollar cost averages.
  • Investors may also want to note that some traders may take this chance to take most of their gains off the table, worsened by the potential volatility from the elevated short interest of 8.20%.

Side view of adult Asian man with suspicious expression

Krishna Tedjo/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PLTR) in August 2023, discussing its bright prospects attributed to the robust interest income and sustainable operating scale, with its profitability target likely to be achieved.

The management

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.61K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, NVDA, MSFT, CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

O
OutlanderFX
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (121)
I’m tired of ppl saying this stock is overvalued and that we need to wait for a pullback.
ZenLife profile picture
ZenLife
Today, 12:03 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3)
Wrong in my opinion, hold and buy more with any pullback.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLTR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.