Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FG Group Holdings Inc. (FGH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 10, 2023 11:20 PM ETFG Group Holdings Inc. (FGH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.05K Followers

FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FGH) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Nesbett - IMS Investor Relations

Mark Roberson - Chief Executive Officer

Todd Major - Chief Financial Officer

Kyle Cerminara - Chairman of the Board of Directors

Conference Call Participants

Brett Reiss - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Bill Brewster - Investor

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the FG Group Holdings Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, John Nesbett of IMS Investor Relations. John, you may begin.

John Nesbett

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to FG Group Holdings earnings conference call for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. On the call today are Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer; Todd Major, Chief Financial Officer; and Kyle Cerminara, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some statements made on this call will be forward-looking in nature. These statements are based on management's current view and expectations as of today, and the company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties and may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in today's call. Risks and uncertainties are also described in the company's SEC filings.

Today's presentation and discussion also contains references to non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of non-GAAP terms and reconciliations to GAAP measures are available in the earnings release posted on the Investor Relations section of the website. Our non-GAAP measures may not

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FGH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FGH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.