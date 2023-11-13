NicoElNino

Multifactor models have become a central piece in portfolio building. The main idea in this concept is that the understanding of specific idiosyncrasies, such as the size of the company or its growth capacity, adds value to your portfolio management in comparison to the evaluation of a single market factor. In this way, an investor can define a specific risk exposure, increasing the explanatory power of past performance and control over desired future exposures. The concept, which evolved from the Arbitrage Pricing Theory in the 70s, has typically four or five main factors.

The Carhart model, for example, considers four factors in its analysis: market exposure, the size of the company, the price-to-book ratio named value factor, and the momentum of the stock. Most current investment strategies include other factors, and the Quality Factor became a crucial element in investing. For example, active factor-based ETFs such as the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), consider the following factors in their strategy design: Quality, Value, Size, Minimum Volatility, and Momentum.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is an investment vehicle that isolates this specific factor in one product with a competitive expense ratio and generates direct exposure to Quality companies, becoming an always interesting option in the design of equity portfolios.

What is Quality?

Quality is recognized as a central risk factor because it focuses directly on the robustness of the financial results of firms. In general, this financial strength is measured in terms of two main components: profitability and leverage. Profitable companies are so because they enjoy certain characteristics that may include pricing power, access to a high-demand market, cost discipline, and product innovation. These firms may be more resilient to crisis, both in terms of sales sustainability and also in comparison to competitors, and operate in a healthy environment for new investments and growth. Low financial leverage, meaning a low debt-to-equity ratio, allows for lower cash flow volatility, greater capacity for paying dividends and funding capex, and lower exposure to economic cycles.

The current economic moment is especially advantageous to Quality companies. Higher pricing power, for example, may be important in an inflationary environment as pass-through is possible. Having great products that generate great margins is a protection in economic slowdowns. Any doubts about cost discipline in moments where labor may impose a burden on margins? Also, as the cost of debt becomes challenging due to higher interest rates, Quality companies are in a special situation to keep capex projects and investor remuneration.

The Current Performance of Quality as a Factor

Quality has been the most critical driver in the market. Figure 1 illustrates the year-to-date return comparison considering the iShares factor ETF family, depicting the preponderance of Quality. In this comparison, the following ETFs are used: IVV (market), VLUE (value), MTUM (momentum), QUAL (quality), and USMV (minimum volatility).

Figure 1: Factor Return Comparison (Closing Prices)

While Quality returned around 20% in the year, the other factors recorded low single-digit returns. In addition, it is clear that the general market return was pushed by the performance of Quality companies in general.

In another way of looking into the performance, Figure 2 depicts a comparison of Risk and Return of the factors and the general market. In the scatterplot, there are two dimensions. The first is related to the colors: the blue dots represent the Quality factor while the orange is related to the Market and the gray is related to all other factors. The second dimension is the size of the dots: the large ones represent Year-to-Date data points, the medium indicates the last 6 months, and the smaller the last quarter.

Figure 2: Risk and Return of Factors (Closing Prices)

The first conclusion that can be reached is that despite having the higher return, Quality was not the most volatile factor, indicating a superior Sharpe measure. On the other hand, the volatility of Quality was superior to the general market in all time frames. This means that there were some diversification effects in the general market performance from the mix of all factors.

Also, quality was able to overperform the market independently of market conditions. 2023 recorded both a bull market for stocks and a 4-month equity decline in recent periods. Quality was able to provide superior returns to markets in all conditions during this year, even though Momentum provided the best returns in the last 6 months (Quality already reverted the trend in the last quarter).

Holdings and Ratings

More than half of QUAL's exposure is in the Technology, Health Care, and Financial sectors. Right now, NVIDIA represents the largest holding followed by Microsoft, Visa, and Meta. Current holdings are depicted in Figure 3.

Figure 3: QUAL Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

On Seeking Alpha, QUAL has a 4.8 Quant Rating and is classified as a buy. This rating comes from the above-mentioned returns and risk, which record respective ratings of A+ and A. The expense ratio of 0.15% is rated A-, as it can be considered competitive compared to the median of ETFs.

Key Takeaways

Factor investing is a straightforward way of controlling exposures and managing directional opinions in portfolios. Quality is a crucial risk factor, has outperformed the market recently, and may continue to do so. Investors should evaluate their current risk exposures and constitute a position in QUAL to reflect their view on quality and balance portfolio exposures adequately.