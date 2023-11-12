Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income: Buy The Fear

Nov. 12, 2023 10:00 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)10 Comments
Summary

  • The O stock remains a Buy at these depressed levels, with the recent sell-off only attributed to the uncertain macroeconomic outlook as the management continues to execute brilliantly.
  • While its dividend incomes may not make up for the stock declines thus far, long-term investors need not fret, since losses are only realized if the stock is traded or sold.
  • With the SRC deal projected to be AFFO accretive without having to rely on expensive debt financing, we believe that O remains on a path of profitable growth, albeit a little aggressive.
  • We believe that the pessimism embedded in the stock provides opportunistic income-investors with the chance to load up, especially given its stable dividend thesis.
  • Investors need not be concerned about O's tenant profiles as well, with the top few being too big to fail.
Recession Global Market Crisis Stock Red Price Drop Arrow Down Chart Fall, Stock Market Exchange Analysis Business And Finance, Inflation Deflation Investment Abstract Red Background 3d rendering

KanawatTH

We previously covered Realty Income (NYSE:O) in August 2023, discussing the massive pessimism embedded in its stock valuations and prices, worsened by the sustained share dilution to fund the aggressive acquisition plans.

The elevated interest rate environment and highly leveraged

This article was written by

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

theshoneinc profile picture
theshoneinc
Today, 10:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (445)
I have been waiting for years to open a position below $50.00. The opportunity came and I jumped. An opportunity to buy best of breed in the NNN REIT sub-set.
f
fairmountcreek
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (293)
Wait until the pre Covid leases of 2019-early 2020 are up for renewal.
n
northharrow
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (1.08K)
Twenty SA analysts all repeating the same stuff week after week can't be wrong.
Coffee_&_Dividends profile picture
Coffee_&_Dividends
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (95)
Adding in blocks of 10, small steps. Avg price is mid 50s. Agree with your thoughts on this one. O was my largest position but has been overtaken by ENB. REIT % dipped to 16% so adding here to boost it back to 20% total of port. Good luck to everyone holding their shares and drip, in it for the long haul ladies and gents. Have a great weekend and enjoy life!
c
carldv2
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (257)
@Coffee_&_Dividends I'm not worried about my large position in ENB either.
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (203)
Avg cost 58.75. This one is gonna take some time. Patience while collecting dividends
c
carldv2
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (257)
@Rick Rocket I am around there also and not worried. I bought at around the 52 week low, along with a bunch of other REIT names that are also down. I don't expect to time the market and score at the bottom. I'm looking for cash generation plus growth over the long term. Prices will be fine over the long term and we are still getting paid, is my opinion.
j
jls3
Today, 10:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (35)
What makes you think you are right this time? I like O but it looked a lot better in the 40s.
FourDecadeStreetExec profile picture
FourDecadeStreetExec
Today, 10:11 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (64)
Doesn’t like issuing shares for a 2.5% accretive acquisition makes much sense.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (5.63K)
@FourDecadeStreetExec That’s how REITs make acquisitions, bud… they issue shares. O has a long history of doing it at the right time and at the right price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

