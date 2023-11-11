Joe Raedle

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) has had a tough year, falling around 18% including dividends and significantly underperforming close rival Domino's (DPZ). Driving that poor performance is softness in its underlying business, with margins under pressure and unit growth targets being walked down. Although the stock's decline makes Papa John's reasonable value right now, I'd be looking for a discount to more profitable Domino's before being a buyer here.

Papa John's has an attractive business model in that it makes a lot of its profit from franchise & royalty fees as well as commissary sales to franchised stores. North America franchised outlets account for around half of its 5,825 total system size, with international franchised stores a further 40% of the total. That only leaves around 10% as company-owned, mostly in North America but with a smattering in the UK too.

Royalty revenue is basically a straight cut of franchised store sales. As a portion of store sales, royalty revenue landed at around 4.6% in North America last year. On a global average basis, the royalty rate was a little over 3% of total system sales. This revenue is very high margin for the firm as it attracts virtually no cost of sales and relatively little by way of operating expenses. Commissary sales are low margin but the cash flows are fairly dependable as Papa John's operates a very simple markup pricing model. In North America, that means it targets a 4% operating margin on sales of ingredients to its stores. Since food sales are obviously integral to each outlet's business, this provides a steady stream of earnings to the head company.

Store-level economics are still very important for a number reasons. Most obviously, attractive unit economics provide the best incentive for franchisees to grow. If you are making great returns on your existing outlets, it's only natural that you would be happy to open more. This is where Papa John's has been showing good improvement in recent years. Back in 2018, the average company-owned outlet generated $840k in annual sales. That had risen to $1.1 million as of last year.

Restaurants typically display a good amount of fixed cost leverage, so it's highly likely that this sales increase has also led to improved store-level earnings. As a rough guide, we can look at how the trend has played out at its company-owned stores. Now, last year was obviously marked by severe input cost inflation as food prices rose sharply; as a result, EBITDA margin in its North America company-owned segment was only around 60bps higher than in 2018. 2021 margin was around 350bps higher than 2018, which might be a better guide than the depressed 2022 figure.

Those numbers won't translate exactly over to franchised stores as unit sales are around $200k per annum below company-owned ones. Still, if we assume a circa 10% margin after annual royalty fees, then annual store-level average EBITDA would be around the $100k mark. Papa John's stores are relatively cheap to open up as there is typically no dine-in area and so surface area is relatively small. In 2018, it cost around $350k per new outlet on average as per its 10-K. Adjusted for inflation that is somewhere in the $430k area today. That means franchisees are making unlevered cash-on-cash returns of around 20-25%, which isn't bad. It helps explain why management was originally targeting 6-8% net annual outlet growth over the 2023-2025 period.

As mentioned in the opening paragraph, Papa John's has underperformed Domino's by around 28ppt year-to-date. Some of this is related to softness in its own business. For instance, in Q2 it shifted around 90 franchised stores in the UK over to company-owned, and that is contributing to higher D&A expenses and putting downward pressure on EBIT and margins. Initial comps guidance was also walked down earlier in the year, with North America same-store growth now expected in the 0-2% range versus 2-4% previously. Although North America comps improved to 2.9% in Q3, year-to-date global comparable sales growth is still slightly negative. That looks particularly soft in light of current levels of inflation.

Finally, management also downgraded its 2023 net unit growth outlook to 245-260 versus 270-310 previously. At the mid-point that would work out to around 4.5% annual net unit growth, which as you can see is below the 6-8% medium-term target outlined back in 2022. Now, this goal had already been marked down a point to 5-7% in Q2, but management has guided that it will miss even this lower target next year:

We are focused on thoughtfully expanding in our most important markets and entering new markets. With that said, we do expect that our 2024 development will be lower than our long-term guide of 5% to 7% system-wide annual growth. This assumes the same challenges we anticipate entering the fourth quarter, continue into 2024. Ravi Thanawala, Papa John's CFO, Q3 Earnings Call

The above means that overall system sales growth will be a little lower than anticipated. Since that is what really drives earnings, it's not surprising the market has marked these shares down. There has probably been a macro response as well given that higher Treasury yields have made equites less attractive in general. For instance, when the shares traded above $130 two years back, they were on a 40x adjusted EPS multiple. With the shares at $63.82 right now, the multiple has fallen to around 25x the consensus 2023 EPS estimate.

Faced with slightly weaker system sales growth, management has decided to gradually raise North American commissary margins to 8% from 4%, which will be done in annual increments of 100bps. This will weigh on store-level profitability for franchisees, so the main concern would be further slippage in net unit growth, especially given squeezing consumer finances might put pressure on same store comps at the same time. Commissary expenses represent around 30% of an outlet's sales, so that means franchisees are looking at a circa 30bps hit to annual store-level margins over the next four years. There are rebates in place for stores that hit certain growth targets and so on, but the risk remains that franchisees will be slightly less incentivized to open up new outlets.

With that all that said, the current valuation isn't unattractive in my view. Papa John's business model of relying on royalty fees and sticky commissary sales is worthy of a premium multiple. Despite being somewhat diminished, growth prospects are still sound. Because royalty fees are so high margin, a given level of underlying system sales growth should drive a faster rate of EPS growth due to overall profit margin expansion. A circa 4% rate of annual net unit growth, 2% per annum for same-store sales growth, plus higher commissary EBIT from margin expansion and sales growth would be enough to drive double-digit growth in annual EPS. A 25x current-year EPS multiple for that is not expensive.

What drives my Hold rating is that you can get the same investment profile with Domino's, which also trades on a circa 25x consensus EPS multiple. With Papa John's marking its unit growth outlook down, its system sales growth outlook is now around the 6-7% mark. Domino's targets a wider 4-8% annual sales growth rate - which at the mid-point is about the same as Papa John's. Where you come out on top with Domino's is that it has superior store-level economics, with management pointing to around $150k in annual EBITDA for franchisees. That implies both higher store-level margins and circa 35% cash-on-cash returns for Domino's franchisees, so I'd have slightly more confidence in their long-term unit growth prospects. As such, I don't really see a compelling reason to plump for Papa John's stock until it trades at a discount to Domino's.