Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Almirall, S.A. (LBTSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 12:59 AM ETAlmirall, S.A. (LBTSF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.05K Followers

Almirall, S.A. (OTCPK:LBTSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pablo Divasson - Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Carlos Gallardo - Chairman and CEO

Mike McClellan - Chief Financial Officer

Karl Ziegelbauer - Chief Scientific Officer

Paolo Cionini - Chief Commercial Officer, Europe and International

Conference Call Participants

Lucy Codrington - Jefferies

Alistair Campbell - Royal Bank of Canada

Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanley

Guilherme Sampaio - CaixaBank

Francisco Ruiz - BNP Paribas Exane

Alvaro Lenze - Alantra Equities

Jaime Escribano - Banco Santander

Pablo de Renteria - Kepler

Pablo Divasson

Good morning to everyone on the call. Thank you for joining us to review Almirall’s Nine Months 2023 Results and Business Update. As per usual, you can find the slides to this call on the Investors page of our website at almirall.com.

Please move to slide number two. I would like to remind you that the information presented in this call contains forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ.

With that, please advance to slide number three. Presenting today, we have Carlos Gallardo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mike McClellan, Chief Financial Officer; and Karl Ziegelbauer, Chief Scientific Officer. Carlos will start with the highlights, biologics growth drivers and recent launches. Karl will provide you with details on the process of the pipeline, before passing to Mike to review the financials. Carlos will then conclude with closing comments before opening up for a Q&A session.

I would now like to pass it over to Carlos Gallardo, our Chairman and CEO to discuss the highlights. Please move to slide number five.

Carlos Gallardo

Thank you, Pablo, and good morning to everyone in the call. I am pleased to say that Almirall continues to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LBTSF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LBTSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.