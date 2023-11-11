Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Europe's Ongoing Malaise

Nov. 11, 2023 1:40 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
821 Followers

Summary

  • Real GDP growth was minus one percent for the third quarter, while the PMI Index, a measure of economic health, has been in contractionary territory since the middle of this summer.
  • Draghi’s concerns about the Eurozone’s economic prospects center on the fear that the region is falling further behind both the US and China in terms of global competitiveness.
  • About 40 percent of the MSCI EU stock index is made up of companies in the industrial, financial services and energy sectors.

European Union Flag banner

CGinspiration

Europe is stuck in an economic rut. Don’t take our word for it. Take it from Mr. Whatever It Takes himself, former ECB chief and ex-Italian prime minister Mario Draghi, who said this week and we quote (as reported in the Financial Times from

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
821 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

H
HenryBL
Today, 3:02 AM
Premium
Comments (124)
Thanks for the article, which is a good summary of situation in Europe. I am from U.K. and totally agree that for index and growth investors, Europe has lagged and will continue to lag the US. Demographics also has a role to play but does not explain US dominance in tech. Europe is very strong in clean tech sectors but high interest rates is decimating company values as project costs spiral and ROI collapses - and the ineptitude of European and US government at national and local levels holds back project implementation and grid connections. What is also interesting is that Asia has not suffered from Europe’s economic malaise and is expected to continue to power ahead (albeit with slower growth in China). Does this mean Asian markets will offer stronger prospects than US as economic growth is faster? I am not so sure again because the composition of growth is not led by tech. In terms of Europe, I agree either it’s a cyclical trade or it’s picking individual winners which is also mostly a cyclical, income or value play. I don’t have any European stocks outside of U.K. as most are income plays and the withholding taxes are extremely high. U.K. has no withholding taxes and of course in U.K. (and rest of Europe) there are world leading companies like Unilever, Diageo, and Glencore which are so global in their operations and income they are arguably “stateless” companies and are no more dependent on the European economy than their US counterparts. But most are cyclical or income or value plays. They are very few pure growth plays that we can say are similar to US growth companies - AstraZeneca and Novo are examples than come into mind. And in the tech space it’s like searching for European needles in a US haystack. I do invest in U.K. stocks but solely as income and value investments and all my long term investments are US index focused (SCHD, MOAT, QQQ) and picking individual US tech winners (MSFT, AMZN, CRWD, PLTR). Your article definitely helps keep me focused on this approach
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.