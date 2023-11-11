Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Seritage: Intriguing Assets And Fascinating CEO

Nov. 11, 2023 2:50 AM ETSeritage Growth Properties (SRG)
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter

Summary

  • Seritage, a former REIT that owns former Sears and Kmart locations, has undergone significant changes under the leadership of CEO Andrea Olshan.
  • Olshan has sold around $1.3 billion of assets and paid down a significant portion of the company's outstanding loan.
  • Under new CEO Andrea Olshan, Seritage changed its tax status, is liquidating assets, and paying down debt.
  • Potential for over 100% upside with limited downside risk.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Catalyst Hedge Investing. Learn More »

Drone footage of logistic center in UK

CHUNYIP WONG

Seritage (NYSE:SRG) is a former REIT that owns former Sears and Kmart locations. I first looked at it when Sears spun out the REIT in 2015. Originally, SRG owned 235 Sears and Kmart locations and stakes

My new investment group, Catalyst Hedge Investing, is live. The launch has been terrific. There are still generous introductory prices for early subscribers that will continue for the life of your subscription. Come join the fun!

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
9.73K Followers

Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

He leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SRG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SRG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SRG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.