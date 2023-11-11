DNY59

"Investors face not one but two major risks: the risk of losing money and the risk of missing opportunities". - Howard Marks

Halloween represents a scary time and that fear entered the investing landscape as October came to a close. There is no need to go over all of the "issues" that elevate the fear quotient, every investor can recite the list. Equity pullbacks are never comfortable, but it is important to put them in perspective. The S&P 500 typically experiences three to four 5% declines a year-one of which is usually 10% or more- so the recent pullback is not unusual. What is unusual is the quick turn of events that might once again be ushering in a change in trend. Enter a mini-rally that once again has many market observers confused.

However, as we have covered for months on end it is the long-term view that should put a scare into everyone. Whether this turns out to be one frightful moment in the near-term story or turns out to be Part One in an ongoing series of scary movies is yet to be determined. When the equity market soared to 4588 in July and retreated quickly, I immediately noted that it could have represented an intermediate TOP. As time went on and equities struggled and then tumbled to current levels, that notion started to get cemented in place. The following peaks to the "MACRO" view, which remains full of frightening scenes.

Starting with the Global view, the notion that PMIs were "bottoming" took a hit with last month's reports. At the global level, Manufacturing data has been steadily deteriorating for over two years, and October's reading slid further into contraction territory at 44.7. Activity in the Services sector hasn't been as weak, but momentum is to the downside with October's reading falling to 48.3 from 49.8.

Global Manufacturing (www.bespokepremium.com)

Activity in the Services sector hasn't been as weak, but momentum is to the downside with October's reading falling to 48.3 from 49.8.

Global Services (www.bespokepremium.com)

Perhaps the scariest MACRO issue of all is one that was covered in late August. Despite the rhetoric that the US budget is being cut, the stats (facts) show the budget deficit for fiscal 2023 was $1.7 trillion. A quick refresher on this topic. Projected budget deficits for the next ten years never get smaller and within five years are expected to exceed $2.5 trillion. As a result, the Treasury will add $20 trillion to outstanding debt in the next decade. Debt in relation to GDP will climb to a record high level. As the amount of debt outstanding climbs, the interest expense will increase commensurately.

The SILENT KILLER

It is this "interest expense" that was highlighted earlier in the year as THE issue that will cause the most harm to the economy and can spiral the entire US economic situation out of control. Yet there is only a minority faction in D.C that is talking about it Interest on the public debt has risen from 1.5% of GDP before 2008 to 2.5% today and according to a recent Congressional Budget Office forecast, interest expense on the debt is expected to grow to 3.7% of GDP by 2033, exceeding discretionary spending on defense (2.8%) and nondefense programs (3.2%). It has never been higher. Today "interest" represents 15% of all tax revenue. The remaining 85% of tax revenue can be used for spending on everything else. But by 2033 the CBO estimates that interest will be 20% of tax revenue. That means that the spending on everything else will drop to 80%, and of course each year it will get worse.

When I look at the pressing issues I have a completely different take from what is being discussed today. It is different from what the mainstream media, the talking heads, and the alarmists have latched onto. There is a reason why I have criticized and scoffed at the alarmists who say the U.S. MUST have EVs as primary transportation. The notion that the country's biggest problem today will be converting to alternative energy platforms and EVs by the mid-2030s is also an astonishing dismissal of the REAL problems at hand. The ONE issue that is going to change lifestyles in this country is going to be the economy. PERIOD.

To pay the mounting interest bill other categories of spending must be reduced. Ironically that will slow down the "green agenda" and wasteful spending to stabilize the situation. The only question - How much damage has already been done? Here is the real shocking and disturbing part of this story. There is but a small minority that is recognizing and speaking to this issue. That leaves the majority in DC believing they have cut the deficits, and in their minds leaves more room for additional spending. The bottom line is that the budget deficit is spiraling out of control and many leaders in Washington are making no serious effort to rein in spending. If one doesn't acknowledge a problem then it's impossible to apply a 'fix".

Here is another way to look at the situation in a way that even Washington, D.C. can understand. The Bureau of Labor Statistics tells us that consumers today spend 33% of their income on housing. Let's suppose that consumers go on a spending spree, borrow extensively, and interest payments on credit card bills represent another 33% of their income. Only one-third of that income will be available to pay for food, gasoline, medical expenses, insurance, education, and vacations. Therefore, it should be obvious that consumers cannot afford such a spending spree.

Ironically in the same timeframe where alarmists are predicting doom and gloom worrying about everything but the RIGHT thing, is when a potential death spiral will hit the US economy (assuming it hasn't done so before then). Unlike what we have experienced since the Great Financial Crisis, interest rates are no longer a benign factor and once the interest payments have been made there will not be enough money left over for everything else.

MIGRATION

What makes this situation worse is the self-inflicted pain that adds to the problems. The ongoing illegal migration issue was identified a while ago as another huge problem that will affect the US MACRO scene in many ways. Billions have already been spent and we are now being reminded that the COST associated with taking on this burden can turn into another bottomless pit. The mayors of Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York are asking for federal help to the tune of $5 Billion to manage the surge of migrants. This is the BEGINNING, not the end of these requests that will go on for years. The argument is that costs like these are simply a drop in the bucket. Newsflash; the drops have turned into a waterfall and the bucket has been washed away.

I'll end this part of the presentation with a sobering fact - The government has already been on a spending spree, and the "spiral" downward could be about to begin.

The "Green" SPENDING SPREE and the Impact on the GLOBAL SCENE

The effect on the MACRO scene from poor policy decisions is also going to be felt on a global scale. The headlines are everywhere, yet policymakers are dismissing them. The transition to "green" has slowly started to fall apart. If you don't believe the headlines or this commentary then just take a look at what the market is saying about the "renewable" and "EV" stocks that represent the "transition".

There is more chaos with solar stocks and rightfully so. Many of these companies are still enjoying enormous "subsidies", yet they can't produce results. Enphase (ENPH) is one example, reporting a miss on unit shipments of micro inverters while Q3 revenues were 3% lower than forecast. Q4 revenues were guided a brutal 39% to 48% lower than consensus.

Similar to SolarEdge (SEDG) and their preliminary announcement last week, ENPH reported a huge guidance cut due to Europe. Management noted the outlook has soured thanks to "high inventory at our distribution partners along with a softening in demand in our key markets - the Netherlands, France, and Germany".

Getting back to (SEDG), they reported a huge earnings miss this week and cut guidance by 50%. The fundamentals have soured and the technical picture is a disaster. In the case of ENPH, the stock dropped into a BEAR trend and is now down 66% in 8 months. SEDG is in the same position and just 6 months has declined 86%. While analysts and talking heads talk about Bubbles in other sectors of the market the entire "green" bubble that no one spoke about has burst. If anyone believes I'm cherry-picking to make a point, then consider the Solar ETF (TAN). This diversified ETF has "only" lost 50% in that time frame.

The alarming drop in solar company fundamentals is just one example of the complete rout that has been seen across the entire clean energy spectrum. The initial rally out of the COVID Crash was a boon for these names as everyone was being told it was clean energy or nothing. There would be no room on this planet for fossil fuels. The First Trust Global Wind ETF (FAN) is 45% off its high set in early '21 and has now given back all of its gains since 2020.

It's simple, companies are discovering that despite huge tax incentives and subsidies, most projects are not financially feasible. Danish wind power developer Orsted recently canceled two WIND projects off the East Coast of the U.S. In doing so the company would rather write off 5+ Billion and walk away from $1 Billion in tax incentives from this "adventure" rather than continue with a losing proposition.

The stock market's message is shown in the graphic below, and it's telling the REAL story. All-encompassing ETFs like the Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) have been destroyed losing 60% since the 2020 boom.

Clean Energy stocks (www.bespokepremium.com )

This transition has now come to grips with reality. Free market forces have taken over and could slow the amount of money being tossed at these projects. For the sake of the global economies, one can only hope these true economic forces have recognized what is occurring and will eventually regain control of the situation. There is no room for "EMOTION" in monetary and policy decisions, and we now see the results of rushing into an 'agenda'. They aren't pretty, or acceptable.

Unfortunately, this debacle doesn't end there;

Now we are experiencing an ongoing EV fiasco unfolding here in the U.S. that will impact EVERYONE.

I've made my stance very clear on the transition to "electric" since the latter half of 2021, and now those warnings that this will be a COSTLY failed experiment are coming to pass. FREE MARKET forces should always be allowed to play out. POLICY decisions can then follow. The cart was put before this horse from the outset and the costs are now seen as yet another self-inflicted wound. DEMANDING that something has to "work", doesn't ensure success.

The MACRO economy has been severely impacted by unnecessary costs, with little return. Governments around the globe, especially here in the US have handed out subsidies with no return on investment. Likewise, corporations and consumers will bear the brunt of these policy decisions in the form of higher costs across the board for EVERYONE. More on that later.

As with any transition that is void of a plan there will be casualties, and the smaller companies will be among the first. Electric vehicle component maker Proterra has filed for bankruptcy along with EV manufacturer Lordstown Motors. HUGE sums of money have already been lost and this might be the beginning of a bad ending for companies that have tied their horse to the EV wagon.

Hertz Global just reported earnings and there were some notable discussions on EVs;

The company will slow down the pace by which it adds battery electric vehicles to its fleet for a variety of reasons.

The rental car company also cited Tesla's price cuts negatively impacting the resale value of its EVs, and higher than expected repair costs for EVs as another reason to slow its pace of electrification.

Ford reported earnings and on the conference call, said it will now defer and possibly cancel 12 billion in EV expenditures. We've already heard the major automakers announce they are losing millions on EV production. For example, Ford announced it lost a staggering $36,000 on every EV it sold last quarter. If I hadn't seen this headline from EV maker Lucid Motors, I wouldn't have believed it.

Lucid Motors Loses $338,000 Per Car

These are headlines that rarely make the light of day because when one states these facts, it is immediately dismissed as heresy. This isn't about fighting the "clean" agenda this is about the reality of the situation affecting corporations and economies around the globe. The only bright spot is that the Lucid debacle won't have a large impact on the US economy because it is funded by the Saudis. However, we shouldn't ignore that it is the poster child for a plan gone awry.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. reported a loss of $1.37 billion in its third quarter. The company "only loses" $32,500 per vehicle. While that is a significant improvement for them, one has to wonder if the demand will be strong enough for the company to avoid the same bankruptcy fate as Lordstown Motors.

Many saw the handwriting on the wall and warned what was about to take place, yet policymakers forged ahead using an "emotion-filled agenda" as their playbook. Perhaps the light has finally come on. Instead of absurd directives, "Free market" conditions are now calling the shots and forcing companies involved in the "Green Transition" to reconsider their plans. We now hear that GM has decided to alter its course on a "transition" that is struggling.

While this "nightmare" was being sold, the US Energy Information Administration assembled a report with the following projections;

Even under a scenario with high oil prices, electric vehicles will account for less than a third of car and truck sales through 2050.

It's still early but if we look at how the EV inventory levels have exploded because of lack of sales, their prophecy may come to pass. More importantly, no matter what your stance is on the "carbon warnings", no industry or economy can survive when a product is produced at a loss to achieve a result that to this day cannot be determined.

This presentation is about the impact of spending - Spending that is out of control and will affect global economies. Tossing billions into these agendas will continue to have a SEVERE impact on any debt-ridden economy. Between the EV mistake and the recent labor package that adds more costs to each vehicle, the U.S. auto industry is BROKEN. From an investment perspective, the entire group remains in a BEAR market trend. There is no reason to advise being involved in any of these stocks. The only thing that could be worse; this failed experiment will require a government bailout to stop the bleeding from the losses that are being racked up today.

This isn't about denying climate change or the need for clean energy. It is all about reality. Policy decisions and excessive spending have consequences. Here in the US free market forces are now taking over and slowing down a transition that is failing, and that may finally slow down the wasteful spending with this experiment. The problem though isn't a failed plan it is a failed plan that is going to cost EVERYONE. As time goes by more and more FACTS are revealed, and the FACTS are telling us EVs are NOT cost effective.

Given their cost, EVs are nothing more than socialism for the rich: a transfer of costs from higher net-worth individuals to middle- and lower-income taxpayers. WHY? Every taxpayer will bear the cost of the subsidies to produce the vehicle and then continue to pay to subsidize the EV owner for their charging costs. Taxpayers that can least afford it. When these spending sprees impact economies negatively, change is in order. Until we see that change taking place the damage will continue.

Nothing is cast in stone, and that applies to this review as well. Many things can come along to dramatically change the situation. However, the amount of money that has been flushed away is staggering. Furthermore, "wishing" and "hoping" that things will change or (worse yet) wanting spending to continue on the "projects", is not a strategy that debt-ridden economies can embrace today. It is now being shown that this transition simply adds to debt across the board, from the federal government to the corporations involved, to EVERY consumer.

The MACRO situation will dictate market results over the long term. I'm open to all outcomes with probabilities assigned to each. In the meantime, I'll deal with what is directly in front of me and proceed accordingly.

The Week On Wall Street

The prior week's 5.82% gain for the S&P 500 was the best week of the year and the best week for the major US benchmark since the week ending November 11th from last year. You couldn't fault an investor for thinking that it may be a good time to lighten up and sit things out for a bit until things cool off and some of the uncertainty recedes.

That is exactly what happened as trading began on Monday, but at the end of the day both the S&P and NASDAQ posted modest gains. The mini melt-up continued as the winning streaks were extended once again. Tuesday's action saw the S&P make it seven straight days of gains while the NASDAQ extended its gains to eight in a row, its longest daily win streak since November '21.

Resilience was the word on Wednesday, at least for the S&P and NASDAQ. Modest gains extended their streaks by another day. The longest-winning skein in two years. However, this bifurcated market scene saw the DJIA pull back and the Russell extend its losing streak to 3 days. The small caps ran into resistance and in the losing stretch have already given back half of their gains during last week's rally.

It was a turnaround Thursday as all of the winning streaks came to an end. On a closing basis, the S&P racked up a 6.4% gain during the rally. The roller coaster trading in the small caps continued as the (IWM) rally (7.4%) ended, and then proceeded to give back 4% until the index stabilized on Friday.

All of the indices except for the Russell 2000 (IWM) closed the week with gains on the back of a strong rally in Technology and on Friday.

THE ECONOMY

Michigan Consumer sentiment continues to remain well below pre-pandemic levels rolling in at 60.4 down from last month's reading of 63.8. Given all of the issues in the economy here in the US, none of this is a surprise.

Michigan Sentiment (www.sca.isr.umich.edu/charts.html)

Simply stated there is nothing positive about any of the consumer sentiment data points, despite analysts trying to put lipstick on these charts.

THE FED

In prepared remarks at the International Monetary Fund, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated;

"U.S. inflation has come down over the past year but remains well above our 2 percent target.1 My colleagues and I are gratified by this progress but expect that the process of getting inflation sustainably down to 2 percent has a long way to go. The labor market remains tight, although improvements in labor supply and a gradual easing in demand continue to move it into better balance. Gross domestic product growth in the third quarter was quite strong, but, like most forecasters, we expect growth to moderate in coming quarters. Of course, that remains to be seen, and we are attentive to the risk that stronger growth could undermine further progress in restoring balance to the labor market and in bringing inflation down, which could warrant a response from monetary policy. The Federal Open Market Committee is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time; we are not confident that we have achieved such a stance. We know that ongoing progress toward our 2 percent goal is not assured: Inflation has given us a few head fakes. If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so. We will continue to move carefully, however, allowing us to address both the risk of being misled by a few good months of data, and the risk of overtightening. We are making decisions meeting by meeting, based on the totality of the incoming data and their implications for the outlook for economic activity and inflation, as well as the balance of risks, determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time. We will keep at it until the job is done."

After an eight-day rally, the stock market didn't need much to reverse the mini uptrend and take some profits but if investors sold on those remarks they don't understand what is going on. There was nothing new in that statement.

The Global Economy

EUROZONE

While order volumes from German manufacturers beat estimates and were little changed, the fact remains they're currently trending around the same level they were at in 2016.

German Factory Orders (www.bespokepremium.com)

Germany: Construction activity as measured by the S&P Global/Markit Construction PMI in Germany showed the weakest activity levels since 2010 (other than the COVID shock) this month.

Germany Const. PMI (www.bespokepremium.com)

But construction volumes have outperformed manufacturing and utility output, which shows just how weak the German economy is right now.

As for the Euro Services sector, S&P Global/Markit data on Services PMI showed the weakest reading since the winter of 2021.

Euro Services PMI (www.bespokepremium.com)

EARNINGS

Each week I update my list of companies that report "Triple Play" EPS reports where they beat on both the top and bottom lines and raise forward guidance. These companies are telling investors that their business is good.

Other than CORE holdings, I've limited ALL of my exposure to these and ONLY these companies.

The "selective" BULL market continues under the surface

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

This week turned out to be a consolidation of the prior week's gains. On Friday, the S&P 500 posted its highest close since September 21st.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

The index has taken the first step in breaking the downtrend that has been in place since the July highs. With just about every analyst and institution singing the same Q4 rally tune, this has all the earmarks of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

INVESTMENT BACKDROP

It sure looked like all was well in July, but this last pullback is a gentle reminder of the uncertainty that exists. After stocks had sunk over the preceding two weeks with almost no sign of any real buying, the exact opposite was seen last week when there were almost no pullbacks of note, as the major indices blew through any resistance standing in the way. The sharp "V" shaped recovery represents the automated trading environment that exists. Computerized programmed trading can exacerbate a basic move in either direction and usually steps up when indices are trading in and around short-term inflection points. So it's not all that surprising that we've seen quick, large swings recently. The back-and-forth whipsaw nature of the market over the past few weeks has been difficult and frustrating. It's something that investors have to learn to live with.

The lack of a strong Primary trend leaves market participants without a lot of conviction. This short-term scene will either play out as an oversold bounce or the start of the Q4 rally. In reality, nothing has been resolved just yet. It seems like we have been in this position for most of the year. It's a backdrop that is very difficult to get used to and one that is hard to generate profits. Unfortunately, it is also "typical" during BEAR markets.

Considering the consensus view is that 2023 was the start of a new BULL market, that is a minority stance.

FINAL THOUGHTS

The opening quotes describe what has been discussed here recently. Understanding and then applying Mr. Marks's statement requires an investor to separate the short-term market setup from the longer-term MACRO view. That is more important than ever in the environment we find ourselves in Q4. Of course that applies to the more "active" investor that trades around their CORE holdings taking advantage of "opportunities" as they are presented.

The majority of true LONG-TERM investors have to realize that "TIMING" the market is always difficult to pull off and that is why they should always have the bulk of their investments IN the market at all times. The chart below shows the growth of $100 invested in the S&P 500 at the start of 2010 (dividends not included) on both a buy-and-hold strategy as well as if an investor missed out on the best week of each calendar year. The gap is enormous. While the original $100 is now worth $390.85, had you missed out on the best week of each year, you would have less than half of that amount at $193.55

Timing (www.bespokepremium.com)

In other words, well over half of the gains since 2010 can be attributed to those 14 weeks. Admittedly, you could make the counterargument that most of the losses during this period have also occurred in a small number of weeks, but trying to successfully anticipate when these good weeks or down weeks will occur is IMPOSSIBLE.

That is the advantage the true long-termers have over the population of investors that may not have TIME on their side. That makes for a very diverse set of rules and guidance, and that is why detailed advice is reserved for members of my service.

