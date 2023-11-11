Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWMIF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.05K Followers

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCPK:TWMIF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call November 9, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Bauman - Director, Capital Markets

Robert Colcleugh - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Brian Newmarch - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Tidewater Midstream Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

At this time, all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Thursday, November 9th, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Bauman, Director of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Scott Bauman

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to Tidewater Midstream's third quarter 2023 results conference call. I'm Scott Bauman, Tidewater's Director of Capital Markets. And joining me today are Rob Colcleugh, Tidewater's recently appointed CEO, Brian Newmarch, Tidewater's Chief Financial Officer, and other members of Tidewater's management team.

Before I pass the call off to Rob to review some highlights, I want to remind everyone that some of the comments made today may be forward looking in nature and are based on Tidewater's current expectations, estimates, judgments, and projections.

Forward looking statements, we express or implied today are subject to risks and uncertainties, which can cause actual results to differ from expectations. Further, some of the information provided refers to non-GAAP measures. To know more about these forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures, please see the Tidewater Midstream financial reports, which are available at TidewaterMidstream.com and on SEDAR plus.

With that, I'll pass it on to Rob to discuss some highlights from the quarter.

Robert Colcleugh

Thanks, Scott. Good morning and thank you for joining our Q3

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TWMIF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TWMIF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.