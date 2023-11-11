Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - October 2023

Nov. 11, 2023 2:35 AM ETBIL, HYG, IVV, MUB, VTEB, LQD, SPY, QQQ, AGG, IEF
Tradeweb
Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 52.4 billion in October, while the proportion of transactions processed via the AiEX tool was 83%.
  • North America Equities were once again the most heavily-traded ETF category, with EUR 9.5 billion in total notional volume, of which 60% was attributed to ‘buys’.
  • Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in October amounted to a record USD 71.1 billion, beating the platform’s previous best performance in March 2023 by USD 3.8 billion.

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 52.4 billion in October, while the

Tradeweb
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

