Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 2:32 AM ETKura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.05K Followers

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Benjamin Porten - SVP, Investor Relations and System Development

Hajime Jimmy Uba - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Uttz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Long - Stephens

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Jon Tower - Citigroup

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Mark Smith - Lake Street

JP Wollam - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the lines will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded.

On the call today, we have Hajime Jimmy Uba, the President and Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Uttz, the Chief Financial Officer; and Benjamin Porten, SVP, Investor Relations and System Development.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Porten. Thank you, and you may proceed, sir.

Benjamin Porten

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining. By now, everyone should have access to our fiscal fourth quarter 2023 earnings release. It can be found at www.kurasushi.com in the Investor Relations section. A copy of the earnings release has also been included in the 8-K we submitted to the SEC.

Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KRUS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRUS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.