Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hindalco Industries Ltd. (HNDNF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 11, 2023 3:09 AM ETHindalco Industries Ltd. (HNDNF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.05K Followers

Hindalco Industries Ltd. (OTCPK:HNDNF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Subir Sen - Head, IR

Satish Pai - Managing Director

Steve Fisher - President & CEO

Devinder Ahuja - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sumangal Nevatia - Kotak Securities

Indrajit Agarwal - CLSA

Amit Murarka - Axis Capital

Amit Dixit - ICICI Securities

Satyadeep Jain - Ambit Capital

Kirtan Mehta - BOB Capital Markets

Pallav Agarwal - Antique Stock

Rajesh Majumdar - B&K Securities

Aditya Welekar - Axis Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Hindalco Industries FY '24 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded.

I now hand the conference call over to Mr. Subir Sen, Head of Investor Relations at Hindalco. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Subir Sen

Thank you, and a very good afternoon or morning, everyone. On behalf of Hindalco Industries, I welcome you all to the earnings call for the second quarter of financial year 2024. In this call, we will refer to the Q2 FY '24 investor presentation available on our company's website.

Some of the information on this call may be forward-looking in nature and is covered by the safe harbor language on Slide Number 2 of the said presentation. In this presentation, we have covered the key highlights of our consolidated performance for the second quarter of the financial year 2024 versus the corresponding period of the previous year. A business-wise comparative financial analysis of Novelis, Hindalco, and India aluminium and copper business is also provided.

This presentation covers our Indian operations, aluminium upstream and downstream financials and operational performances separately to reflect the individual business segment performances in quarter two versus the corresponding period of the previous year. The corresponding segment information for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on HNDNF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.