Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian Natural Resources: 2024, The Year Of The Shareholder

Graham Grieder profile picture
Graham Grieder
5.77K Followers

Summary

  • Canadian Natural Resources reported strong Q3 numbers with record production and an 11% dividend increase.
  • The company has increased its base dividend for 24 straight years and is expected to continue rewarding shareholders as debt targets are achieved.
  • The stock price has responded positively to tests and is setting higher highs and higher lows, making it a bullish investment.

Sunset Over Pumpjack Silhouette With Copy Space

ronniechua

As the price of oil falls back to the yearly average, many stocks in the space are presenting buying opportunities. If you are looking to get into the space, Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is a great place

This article was written by

Graham Grieder profile picture
Graham Grieder
5.77K Followers
A finance graduate from the University of Alberta. I have developed a trend-following strategy backed by solid fundamentals. Removing emotion from the situation is the hardest, yet most important lesson to learn.-"I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 5:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.28K)
Great stock. Thanks for analysis
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CNQ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNQ
--
CNQ:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.