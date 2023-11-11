Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VWOB: Emerging Market Bonds Are At The Mercy Of 'Higher For Longer'

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.4K Followers

Summary

  • In many ways, this US-led tightening cycle is different for emerging markets.
  • Yet, emerging market bonds have perhaps been too resilient in the face of rising US yields.
  • As relative yields normalize, VWOB’s emerging market bond portfolio could suffer rate-driven downside from here.

BRICS economy and policies concept : Flags of BRICS or group of five major emerging national economy i.e Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa. BRICS members are all leading developing countries.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

After a brief reprieve last week, a weak 30-year auction and hawkish commentary from Fed chair Powell has led to the US rate complex repricing a ‘higher for longer’ scenario. In contrast, emerging market (‘EM’) sovereigns have been relatively resilient

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.4K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VWOB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VWOB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VWOB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.