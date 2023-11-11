Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Supply Concerns Push American Beef Prices Toward Record Highs

Nov. 11, 2023 6:21 AM ETUSFD, DBA, PFGC, MOO, TSN1 Comment
Summary

  • Beef prices in the US have reached a fresh record high, driven by supply and demand dynamics and drought-related challenges in the hay market.
  • The scarcity of hay has made it difficult for American ranchers to feed their herds, leading to a decline in the number of live cattle in the national herd.
  • Beef prices are expected to remain elevated for the foreseeable future, while olive oil prices have also surged due to drought-related production cuts in Spain.

USDA Choice Beef Rib Eye Steaks for sale at a supermarket

Juanmonino/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation has cooled in the United States, but there are still pockets of the economy battling sky-high prices.

One example is the U.S. market for beef, which recently pushed to a fresh record high. As of early November, the

This article was written by

Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Comments (1)

g
greg2222
Today, 7:28 AM
Investing Group
Comments (658)
So....I get a small break on gas and eggs, but still higher than prior to Bidenomics. I get killed on beef, olive oil, housing, airline flights, cars, insurance, mortgages, and vegetables. I think inflation is still winning over the last 3 years by a lot.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

