Upwork: More Upside Ahead

Nov. 11, 2023 8:00 AM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)FVRR, ZIP
Tech Stock Pros

Summary

  • We maintain our BUY rating on Upwork (UPWK).
  • 3Q23 results and the raised FY23 guidance confirm our expectation that Upwork is now better positioned to reaccelerate top-line growth with the application of its AI-based service hub.
  • The stock underperformed S&P 500 by ~14% in the past three months; we think the current macro weakness has been priced into the stock.
  • Management raised its FY23 outlook to 10% YoY growth, up from 8% as its marketplace take rate expands.
  • We recommend investors continue to buy the stock opportunistically.
We remain buy-rated on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK). Upwork reported great numbers on their 3Q23 earnings call. Total revenue grew by 11% Y/Y to $175.7M in 3Q23, growing 4% QoQ, confirming our expectation that Upwork is now better positioned to

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

